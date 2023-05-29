PIERRE S.D. – In 2022, Travel South Dakota launched its free mobile-exclusive passports program featuring the Great Finds and State of Create passports. This year, Travel South Dakota is expanding the program with three new passports: Peaks to Plains, Tribal Nations and Black to Yellow.
The passport program uses gamification to encourage individuals to explore and experience the many hidden treasures found throughout the entire state. With these passports, visitors and locals can check into designated locations to unlock a broad range of fun South Dakota prizes based on points accumulated by the number of places visited.
South Dakota’s tourism industry partners have connected with the Travel South Dakota team to highlight businesses, locations or events. This provides an opportunity to encourage visitors to explore all corners of South Dakota.
The free South Dakota Passports program is a key component of Travel South Dakota’s marketing efforts. The goal is to highlight every area of South Dakota, encouraging individuals to explore additional attractions & regions beyond the familiar.
Peaks to Plains is the newest passport launched by Travel South Dakota. In collaboration with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, the Peaks to Plains passport is designed to highlight the hidden-gem state parks and outdoor attractions across the state. Learn the details about this new passport on TravelSouthDakota.com/PeaksToPlains.
Tribal Nations: Oceti Sakotwin is the next passport. It will showcase more than 35 locations that share the story of Indigenous culture & history in South Dakota. The passport is scheduled to launch before July 1.
The fifth passport, Black to Yellow, is scheduled for launch later in 2023 to highlight areas of the Black to Yellow Trail linking travelers from Chicago and Yellowstone through South Dakota. Black to Yellow specifically aims to promote locations across Interstate 90 and Highway 14 through South Dakota.
Each passport starts over each year, and points expire annually. Users who signed up for any of the South Dakota Passports prior to April 2023 will need to sign up again. Visitors should be directed to TravelSouthDakota.com/Passports for information about signing up and the expiration for each passport.