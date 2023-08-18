BLACKHAWK, S.D. - Embark on the Botany Canyon Trail, a 5.9-mile out-and-back trail located near Blackhawk, South Dakota. This trail presents a moderate challenge, usually taking an average of two and a half hours to complete. The trail is open throughout the year and offers its scenic charm regardless of the season.
As a word of warning, the lower canyon area features an abundance of cheatgrass, which can pose potential health concerns for dogs, including infections and respiratory issues.
All of this information about the Botany Canyon Trail is sourced from AllTrails. Parking is available alongside the road. Upon parking, head down the left path and then take a right at the barrier rocks to locate the trailhead. Follow the pathway beyond the rocks until you reach a fence with a sign indicating “Closed to Motorized Vehicles.” This marks the starting point of your hike; navigate around or under the fence to commence your journey.
Check out these photos from Aimee Gravgaard from a recent hike there.