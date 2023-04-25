WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. - The 2022-2023 winter season was recorded as one of the snowiest winters on record in South Dakota. The harsh conditions proved difficult for many different kinds of wildlife across the northern plains, decimating populations in some areas. Wind Cave National Park, located in the southern Black Hills, had its share of extreme winter weather, yet the park's wildlife remained mostly unaffected.
The importance of habitat:
According to Greg Schroeder, chief of resource management at Wind Cave National Park, habitat plays a key role in wildlife survival.
"One of the biggest factors in the severity of the winter and how it affects wildlife is the habitat that they have available. And when native wildlife, such as the bison or pronghorn have access to great habitat, then they can really withstand these tough winters. That's one of the things that we have at Wind Cave here is we manage the habitat and in a way that animals have access to the resources they need, especially when the winters become tough." said Schroeder.
The Wind Cave National Park's resourceful habitat helped the wildlife power through the winter as Schroeder states "Wildlife have seemed to do very well through this winter. We haven't seen any big die-offs or anything like that. So right now, everybody is looking fat and happy, ready for the spring grass to come on in and add a little more weight to themselves."
Less snow than the northern hills:
Wind Cave National Park is located in the southern Black Hills, which Schroeder believes is a nice advantage.
"Definitely had some very big snowstorms this year. One of the things that's a little bit different in the southern part of the hills is we don't usually have the cold as long as they have in the northern part of the hills. So we're very blessed in a way here for our wildlife and that the snow will melt, and it doesn't accumulate the depth that you will see in the northern parts of the hills. So that's really beneficial for the wildlife here, they don't have to withstand that deep snow for a long period of time."
Ready for visitors along with warmer weather:
Schroeder is looking forward to summer at the park and provides some advice for future visitors.
"The main thing is give the bison their space. We say that if bison are reacting to you at all in your presence, then you're too close. The other thing, if people want to see elk here in Wind Cave, you really have to kind of get up early or see them in the evenings. They don't like the intense heat of the summer, so they'll retire to the trees and they become a lot harder to see. So if you want to see the elk, get up earlier or come in late. Prairie dogs, now, you can see them all day long and they're very visitor friendly." said Schroeder.
Wind Cave National Park invites all visitors to come on down to enjoy the wildlife, trails, and the cave.
Photos of Wind Cave National Park
