RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Elks Theatre in Rapid City is bringing back something special. After more than two years "Tuesday BOGO" returns.
That's right, buy one movie ticket and get the second free.
So now the BIG questions...
What movie are you seeing?
You got some awesome movies to choose from. The Flash, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, John Wick Chapter 4. I haven't seen any of these, but I heard good things.
Who are you bringing with you?
Well, you could bring me. Like I stated above I haven't seen any of these yet. But, if we see John Wick 4, you are going to have to catch me up on the other sequels. I only saw the first one.
And the most important question...What snacks are you buying?
Are you a popcorn or nachos person? Do you like your candy sweet or sour? Gummy worms or gummy bears?
Check out the full list of movies and show times at elkstheatre.com