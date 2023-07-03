RAPID CITY, S.D. - The 83rd Sturgis Rally is fast approaching. Are you prepared for all the amazing concerts taking place during the rally? Here are the lineups at each venue.
Sturgis Buffalo Chip Lineup 2023
ZZ Top - (August 4)
Goodfire - (August 4)
Koe Wetzel - (August 5)
Steel Panther - (August 5)
Lynyrd Skynyrd - (August 6)
Limp Bizkit - (August 7)
Lita Ford - (August 7)
Styx - (August 8)
REO Speedwagon - (August 8)
Whiskey Myers - (August 9)
George Thorogood & The Destroyers - (August 9)
Def Leppard - (August 10)
Pop Evil - (August 10)
Buckcherry - (August 11)
The Knuckle Saloon Lineup 2023
- Garage Boys - (August 3 - August 11)
- Frank Fletcher - (August 5,6,7,11 and 12)
- Centerville All Stars - (August 7 - August 10)
- Camp Comfort - (August 9 - August 12)
- He Said She Said - (August 6,8 and 12)
- Killer Dueling Pianos - (August 5 - August 11)
Kickstands Lineup 2023
- The ShotGunBillys - (July 31 - August 5, August 7 - August 11)
- Last Train to Juarez - (August 4 and August 5)
- Presley & Taylor - (August 4 and August 5)
- Tim Zach - (August 4)
- Ron Keel Band - (August 4)
- Limberlost - (August 3 - August 5, August 7 - August 9)
- Frank Fletcher - (August 5, 6, 7 and 8)
- Gilby Clarke of Guns N Roses - (August 5)
- Chelsey Dee & Company - (August 6)
- The Almas - (August 6)
- Scotty Austin (Formerly of Saving Abel) - (August 6)
- Jasmine Cain - (August 6 and August 9)
- Tanner Usrey - (August 7 and August 8)
- Creed Fisher - (August 7 and August 8)
- Lone Star Skynyrd - (August 8, 9 and 10)
- Them Dirty Roses - (August 9 and 10 and 12)
- Stormie Leigh - (August 9 and 10)
- GRAVEL - (August 10, 11, 12 and 13)
- Silent Theory - (August 10, 11, 12 and 13)
- Texas Hippie Coalition - (August 10, 11, 12 and 13)
- Mike and the Moonpies - (August 10)
- Hot City Soul - (August 11)
- Eli Howard & The Greater Good - (August 11 and 12)
- Victory Underground - (August 11, 12 and 13)
Loud American Roadhouse Lineup 2023
- John Scalia - (August 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10)
- David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers - (August 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12)
- Wild Planes - (August 3, 4, 6 and 8)
- Judd Hoos - (August 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12)
- Bryan Loweree - (August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12)
- Jessie G - (August 4, and 5)
- The Rathco - (August 4 and 10)
- Arcana Kings - (August 5, 7, 11, and 12)
- Stone Senate - (August 5)
- Jessica Loobey - (August 5)
- Pop Rocks - (August 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11)
- Tripwire - (August 6, 7, and 8)
- Brandon Jones - (August 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12)
- Slamabama - (August 7 and 8)
- Katfish - (August 7 and 9)
- Nate Botsford - (August 8, and 9)
Iron Horse Saloon Lineup 2023
- Aaron Watson - (August 5)
- Clutch - (August 6)
- Hairball - (August 7 and 8 and 10)
- Gary Allan - (August 9)
- Skillet - (August 11)
- Yelawolf - (August 12)
- The Rule Hence - (August 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, and 11)
- Aury Moore - (August 4, 5, 7, 9, 11 and 12)
- Donnamatrix - (August 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10 and 12)
- Dana and the Head Turners - (August 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, and 11)
