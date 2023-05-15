RAPID CITY, S.D. - Starting Monday, May 15, the seasonal motorized trails in the Black Hills National Forest are officially open, with only a few trails remaining closed due to excessive rain. There is a vast network of trails spanning over 400 miles in the Black Hills National Forest dedicated to motorized vehicles.
According to Bradley Block, the Recreation Program Manager of Black Hills National Forest, "We're working with some wonderful volunteer groups, some great nonprofit organizations, working with others just to try and not only promote the trails and the recreation on the Black Hills, but at the same time work with those groups to educate people on proper riding, proper rider stewardship, tread lightly."
To ensure minimal impact on the surroundings, riders are urged to avoid muddy trails and familiarize themselves with the Motor Vehicle Use Map. Additionally, all riders are required to obtain a permit. Motorized Trail permits may be purchased directly from the Black Hills National Forest offices, many local vendors, ordered online, or from the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association Visitor Center, located off Exit 61 on I-90.The Black Hills National Forest offers both one-week and annual permits, providing flexibility for riders.
Ross Brown, a founding member of the Off-Road Riders Association, highlights the importance of education in promoting responsible trail usage: "We reach out to people in different ways and again, try to educate people on the proper way to use the trails. How to not abuse the trails, how not to damage resources and to have a good time, you know, and have a long-term positive outcome for the trail system."
As the motorized trails open up in the Black Hills National Forest, riders are encouraged to respect the environment, adhere to the rules, and make use of the available resources to ensure a fulfilling and sustainable outdoor experience.