CUSTER, S.D. - Looking for something fun to do over the summer? Consider joining the Black Hills Park and Forrest Association (BHP&FA) and their new organization: The Wild Women Coalition.
To kick off this exciting initiative, a special event was held at The Trailhouse in Custer. The gathering featured experts who shared their knowledge on various topics such as yoga, hiking safety, mindfulness, fire building, and photography. Additionally, a nature walk was organized to provide participants with insights into the diverse plant and wildlife found in the Black Hills region.
The primary goal of the Wild Women Coalition is to promote a mindful approach to nature exploration. By emphasizing self-awareness and appreciation for the surroundings, members can learn and connect with nature on a deeper level.
In the coming months, the coalition plans to host Sunday social events for hiking and biking, offering opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to engage in group activities and foster a sense of community.
According to Andrea Fountain, the program manager of BHP&FA, "This coalition, we came together and we are launching our skills programs for women with a focus on mindfulness. So this is our kickoff event. And then we're going to have a series of programs throughout the year to do a deeper dive into some of the questions that we touched on today."
You can find find more information on the Wild Women Coalition and their upcoming events on their website.