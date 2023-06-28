RAPID CITY, S.D. - With the arrival of summer and the increase in water-related recreational activities, the Rapid City Pennington County Water Rescue Team (WRT) stands ready to respond to emergency calls around the clock. Comprising of members from the Rapid City Fire Department, Rapid City Police Department, and Pennington County Sheriff's Office, this multi-agency team is the largest water rescue team in the region. Their expertise and dedication enable them to handle a wide range of water-related emergencies, ensuring the safety of residents and visitors alike.
Water Rescue Team
The multi-agency team is an all-hazards team, proficient in various water rescue scenarios.
"We're an all-hazards team when it comes to water rescue-type stuff. So, we will dive under the ice if somebody has fallen through the ice, we can do surface ice rescue, we can do swift water rescue, and then we do diving as well. So, we dive whether it's warm or cold, no matter what the temperatures." Said Matt Curley, Water Rescue Team leader.
Curley says that the team works similar to that of a volunteer agency, "We kind of work like a volunteer agency does in a way because we'll respond to Station 3 and gather equipment but occasionally we'll meet at the scene as well, depending on the call type alert for these calls, but always capable of doing it."
Remote Operated Vehicles Team
Working alongside the Water Rescue Team, the Remote Operated Vehicles Team (ROV) provides invaluable assistance during search and recovery missions. Joshua Kusser, Lieutenant Paramedic and Director of the ROV Team says they use a machine known as Fisher Finder, which utilizes sonar technology to identify potential targets. Equipped with a remote control and a camera, the ROV team can maneuver the machine and visually assess the situation, enhancing both efficiency and safety during rescue and recovery operations.
"The machine uses sonar to find a potential target. It will swim to that target. With the machine, using a remote control and a computer screen to see where we're going and we get to that target. We can identify what it is utilizing the camera that's on the machine. And this machine has a grabber on it that we can remotely operate to actually grab a victim by the extremity and make a recovery. So therefore, if it's at certain depths of the water, we don't have to send a diver and take a potential injury." Said Lt. Kusser.
By incorporating the Fisher Finder machine, the WRT minimizes the risks associated with traditional diving operations, reducing the likelihood of injuries to divers. The utilization of sonar technology and remote control systems significantly streamlines the search process, making it more time-efficient.
Prevent the need for a rescue
While the Water Rescue Team and ROV team remain readily available to respond to emergency situations, they emphasize the importance of taking preventative measures to avoid such incidents. Their top recommendation is to always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket when near the water, regardless of one's swimming abilities. Additionally, they encourage individuals to consider enrolling in swim lessons offered by local resources such as the YMCA and the Swim Center, which offer lessons to both children and adults.