RAPID CITY, S.D. - This summer season severe weather is happening, for what seems like, every day. Getting caught on the road when a stronger storm comes through can be a scary experience for some. Even more skilled drivers must be reminded how to navigate the roads due to these events.
Officials recommend that you prepare for the storm before you hit the road. If storms are forecasted for the day, heed the warning and make sure you avoid that area. However, severe storms can be fast, and it is very possible to be in the "line of fire". Officials say do not panic and try not to brake suddenly, this may cause an accident. Safely slow down and pull over, as far as you can off the road or into a parking lot, while turning on your hazards.
Ensure that your lights are working properly as well. Not only does this help you see but lets others see you. Where you pull over is also important. Just pulling off the shoulder can even be dangerous if you don't pull off far enough. Someone may clip or hit your car if they cannot see the tail end of your bumper. To make sure this does not happen, drive off the shoulder as much as you can.
Another danger of driving during a storm is hydroplaning. Hydroplaning is when the tires on your vehicle lose their grip on the road and instead will travel on the layer of water sitting on top of the road. This reduces your ability to steer and brake properly. If you must drive on a road with water on it, make sure you can drive at a safe speed so you do not lose control.
Try not to over-crowd the overpasses as well. Lieutenant Casey Kenrick of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office says that this can lead to dangerous conditions for other drivers, "What happens is that too many people try to get under there [overpass], that they start going onto the roadway. Sometimes your windshield wipers are not fast enough to keep up with the rain, so there is very little visibility. If the other drivers cannot see the people under the overpass, this can lead to a serious crash."
With storm season still here, make sure you take the proper step for safe travel this summer.
To stay up-to-date with severe weather in the area download our NC1 Weather App, download links are below.
Apple: nc1.tv/weatherapp-apple
Android: nc1.tv/weatherapp-android