June 2023 Events
Rapid City Summer Nights
Summer Nights is a FREE weekly concert series that runs every Thursday evening from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
This event is for all ages and features LIVE music, food, beer and fun activities for the whole family.
Check out the amazing concert line up at
rapidcitysummernights.com
Photo Credit: Mike Crook
Black Hills Renaissance Festival 2023
Wouldst thou care to partake in a most excellent medieval revelry? Well, then Manuel Brothers Park in Lead is the place to be!
The Black Hills Renaissance Festival is taking place on June 10 to June 11.
Gulp down some local mead, ale and wine. Feast on turkey legs and other delicious food while watching a jousting match!
For all the details check out
blackhillsrenfest.com
Photo Credit: Black Hills Renaissance Festival Facebook
Black Hills Comedy Festival
Are you ready for a good laugh?
The Black Hills Comedy Festival takes place on June 22 to June 24. It features 18 comics and 7 different shows.
For all the details head over to
blackhillscomedyfestival.com
Image Credit: Black Hills Comedy Festival
Music on Main in Sturgis
Are you ready to ROCK?
Music on Main Summer Event Series in Sturgis runs every Wednesday evening starting from May 31 through July 19.
The entire family will enjoy vendor booths, food trucks, and a variety of live music featuring many local artists. The fun begins at 6:00 PM each week.
Check out the full concert line up and all the details at
officialsturgisevents.com
Newsies JR. at the Homestake Opera House
EXTRA! EXTRA! Read all about it!
The Homestake Theatre Works Kids proudly presents Disney's Newsies Jr. This play based on true events runs from June 27 through June 29.
There are no online ticket sales for this event.
For all the details go to
homestakeoperahouse.org
Image Credit: Historic Homestake Opera House Facebook
Monday Movie Nights at Outlaw Square
Bring some popcorn and a comfy chair for FREE Monday Movie Nights in Outlaw Square in Deadwood.
From June 5 to August 28, Outlaw Square invites watch some great movies outside with friends and family.
For a full list of the movies and all the details go to
outlawsquare.com
Photo Credit: Outlaw Square Facebook
Deadwood PBR 2023
From June 9 to June 10 join the best in Professional Bull Riding in Historic Deadwood!
Bull riding is one of the most extreme sports known to man and the best of the best belong to the Professional Bull Riders. In the world of professional sports the PBR brings the top bulls and the top riders to fans all over the country.
To purchase tickets and get all the details go to blackhillsvacations.com
Image Credit: Deadwood PBR 2023 Facebook
Aesop's Fables Redux
On June 25, The Matthews Opera House Theatre presents Susan Pennington's Aesop's Fables Redux.
"A witty narrator helps an inquisitive child understand some famous expressions by exploring Aesop’s beloved fables. The lessons behind these expressions are playfully illustrated through a series of well-known stories and brought to life by a variety of human and animal characters. These classic fables, such as The Boy Who Cried Wolf and The Goose That Laid the Golden Egg, provide a fresh, warm, and fun learning experience."
For tickets and information go to matthewsopera.com
Food Truck Fridays at Main Street Square
What can make a Friday even better? When you add food trucks!
Main Street Square in Rapid City is hosting Food Truck Friday from May 26 through July 28. Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Picnic tables and benches are available on a limited, first-come basis.
There is no admission to Food Truck Friday, the event is free and open to the public. Meal pricing varies by food truck vendor.
Black Hills Farmers Market
Looking for local fruits, veggies, and homemade jellies, pickles and salsas? The Black Hills Farmers Market is the place for you.
Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in
Market Park, 245 E. Omaha St., Rapid City.
Visit blackhillsfarmersmarket.org for more details
Image Credit: Black Hills Farmers Market Facebook
Two-Spirit Pow-wow in the Sacred Black Hills
The Monument is hosting this first time FREE event on June 3 at 1 p.m.
"We see hope, both within and around Indian country that values all people equally. We are proud to announce a performance by Motivational Speaker AJ Douglas.
Historically, the Two-Spirit community has been left out of the Sacred Circle, we are excited to build our momentum and continue to build our base of Two-Spirit relatives the opportunity to participate in the Sacred Circle."
Image Credit: Two-Spirit Pow-wow in the Sacred Black Hills Facebook Event page
Saturday Art Adventures
Let's make some ART!
Every Saturday at the Dahl Arts Center in the Art Start Studio get ready for an adventure in art! FREE family-oriented art activities and a fun, educational tour of the galleries. Recommended $5 donation per family.
These activities are recommended for children in kindergarten through 6th grade joined by their parents.
Photo Credit: Rapid City Arts Council site
Summer Series: Saturday/Sunday Food- Music -Fun
Jolly Lane Greenhouse and Corazon Cafe are bringing you amazing food, great live music and a whole lot of fun.
Every Saturday and Sunday through June 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Check out this
Facebook event page for what's on the menu and the live music list.
Image Credit: Summer Series: Sat/Sun Food - Music - Fun Facebook Event page
Black Hills Quilt Show
The 2023 Black Hills Quilt Show will be held June 8-10 in the Rushmore Hall at The Monument in beautiful downtown Rapid City. This show, sponsored by the Black Hills Quilters Guild, will be open for a preview on Thursday, June 8 from 5:00-8:00 PM, on Friday, June 9 from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, and on Saturday, June 10 from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Admission to the show is $7 per day or $10 for a 3-day pass; children are free.
Image Credit: Black Hills Quilt Facebook
Kics Fest
Are you obsessed with sneakers? Would you call yourself a Sneakerhead? Well, then Kics Fest is for you!
Enjoy a 3 on 3 basketball tournament, mini sneaker convention, and a Sneaker Ball Party with live music, delicious food trucks, and prizes. Don't miss the chance to browse the latest kicks and gear, and dress to impress at the Graffiti Glam theme party.
For all the details check out eventbrite page.
Image Credit: Kics Fest eventbrite page
Black Hills Beat Down Demolition Derby
Smash! Crash! Crunch! The Black Hills Beatdown Demolition Derby is smashing its way through the Central States Fair Grounds.
From June 9 through June 10 watch cars smash and bash each other into itty bitty pieces.
Check out
centralstatesfair.com for all the details.
Silent Sky
The Black Hills Playhouse presents Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson. "A soaring, music-rich, female-led science drama about Henrietta Swan Leavitt and the forgotten women's faces of science working at the dawn of modern astronomy to classify the stars. This luminously beautiful play explores a woman's place as defined by men in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries. With music and math bursting forth onstage, Henrietta and her female peers change the way we understand both the heavens and Earth."
For tickets and showtimes go to blackhillsplayhouse.com