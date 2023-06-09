RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Downtown Ambassador Program is now in its fifth year of providing a friendly resource for tourists visiting Downtown Rapid City. The program is currently on the look out for more ambassadors to join the team.
About the Downtown Ambassador Program
Downtown ambassadors can be found wearing a red shirt and hat while making their rounds all throughout the downtown area, ready to answer any visitor question that may come their way.
"The Ambassador Program started off as a resource for visitors, and it started off a little bit on the smaller scale, but we have doubled the ambassadors we have over the years, and they're just a resource as you come into town," said Callie Meyer, executive director of Downtown Rapid City and Main Street Square. "We have a lot of visitors this time of year, so you can walk up to an ambassador and they'll give you directions on how to get somewhere."
Meyer believes the ambassadors create a friendly atmosphere for downtown visitors.
"The ambassadors really are a resource for these visitors, and they're friendly face," said Meyer. "So, let's say you're from out of town - you have someone down here to give you directions and really create the atmosphere of a welcoming environment and so you want to stay longer. You want to come back and you're going to help people to come back. So, that's kind of the goal of our ambassador program."
According to Meyer, ambassadors also act as an extra set of eyes and ears for the downtown area.
"I think it's nice to have ten extra sets of eyes and ears on the streets in case there's something that needs to be brought to our attention just to make sure we have that safe, clean atmosphere that we want for visitors as well as local Rapid City citizens," Meyer adds.
How to Join
There are currently seven ambassadors in the program, and the program is currently looking to add a couple more to the program. Meyer says it is a paid position with flexible hours.
"We ask that our ambassadors are knowledgeable of Rapid City," said Meyer. "They're comfortable walking up to people, starting conversations and you really have to be comfortable walking a lot. Ambassadors get their steps in and walk about three to five miles a day. The walking is usually about average for making rounds around downtown. We are currently at seven ambassadors, but we're hoping to bump seven up a couple more for the season. We kicked it off in May and we're hoping to go through the end of September, beginning of August or beginning of September through the end of September, they start tapering off. We're hoping to have 10-11 for the busiest time of the year"
If you are interested in becoming an ambassador, you can send an email to info@mainstreetsquarerc.com.