RAPID CITY, S.D.-- For the second year in a row, Strider Bikes brought their Discovery Ride event to Storybook Island in Rapid City. The event, which took place on Thursday, saw an exciting gathering of young riders showcasing their skills on two wheels. Noncompetitive races and fun activities were organized for children to enjoy the nice weather and ride around with each other in a unique venue.
The Strider Adventure Zone, a specially designed area within the park, provided kids with an opportunity to navigate through twists, turns, and ramps surrounded by their favorite fairytale characters. Participation in the event was completely free, but donations were welcomed to support the All Kids Bike program.
The All Kids Bike program, initiated by the Strider Education Foundation, aims to teach every child how to ride a bike during their kindergarten years. The program recognizes that many children do not have the opportunity to learn this essential skill and seeks to bridge this gap by bringing bike education to schools.
Bethany Carbajal, from All Kids Bike, emphasized the positive impact of learning to ride a bike on children's confidence and freedom. She stated, "It does amazing things; it boosts their confidence, it gives them that freedom of being able to get out on that open road and ride those bikes."
The event at Storybook Island provided families with a unique and enjoyable experience, as they shared their passion for riding in a one-of-a-kind venue. Hannah Peterson, Strider Bikes Public Relations Specialist, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, "It's just a fun day for kids and normally the venues that we choose. You cannot ride a bike there. So it's special in that way that kids can enjoy this on two wheels when they normally might not be able to."
The Strider's Discovery Ride event at Storybook Island was a resounding success, bringing together young riders, families, and the community in a celebration of biking and outdoor fun.