The Bestro is a hidden gem in Tuscany Square in Rapid City, and it sits right next to BES Lighting. Darci Beatty is the owner, and she explains what The Bestro is all about.
How did The Bestro start?
“We started because my husband had always wanted a coffee bar for his customers at BES Lighting,” Darci said.
So in 2017, Darci and her husband asked their daughters if they wanted to help them with a coffee shop, and they said yes.
Check out this gallery of The Bestro
What is offered at The Bestro?
- Burritos
- Fried Egg Sandwich
- Egg Bakes
- Baked Goods
- Sandwiches
- Soup
- Salads
- Protein Balls
- Protein Shakes
And of course, any coffee drink you can imagine.
The Bestro also offers keto friendly and gluten free options of their food and drinks.
When is The Bestro open?
- Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
What else does The Bestro offer?
You can have a special order made, and they also do catering like sandwich platters and box lunches.
They also offer an afternoon tea event where they use real, vintage teacups.
“If you can schedule it 48 hours in advance, we decorate the whole table with tablecloths, the teacups, the china and all the food that goes with it,” said Darci. “So it’s a really fun experience. The ladies like to dress up, wear hats, and then we have it all decorated, and it’s just a fun time to visit with friends and just have a good meal and just something special that not anyone else in town can do.”
For more information, click here.