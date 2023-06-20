307703696_1054788475157213_3361340589323914940_n.jpg

CUSTER, S.D. - The Black Hills are filled with wonderful places to spend a day hiking. Cathedral Spires is one such place. A 1.6 mile round trip trail boasts incredible views, beautiful foliage and rock climbing opportunities. Check out these photos taken from the trail. 

Photo Credit: Aimee Gravgaard

