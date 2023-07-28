RAPID CITY, S.D. - Jurassic Quest, a national dinosaur touring event, is making its return to Rapid City at The Monument from July 28 through July 29. Families are invited to enjoy a weekend filled with photorealistic dinosaurs, educational activities, and themed attractions, making for a delightful time for all.
For 2023, Jurassic Quest in introducing more hands-on activities and fun for the whole family. The exhibit has expanded its herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, along with themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science, and art activities, including a giant fossil dig. There's also a "Triceratots" soft play area catering to younger explorers. The event will take place in two halls in the event center, one focused on the exhibition of animatronic dinosaurs and the other on interactive activities.
Ashley Alvarado, a dinosaur trainer with the tour, shared details about the event, stating "Families can take a look at our live animatronic dinosaurs, walk through the exhibit, learn some cool facts, and then they can head over to the activities area where we have bouncy houses, dinosaur rides. We have our raptor training experience where people can go and train a live Utah Raptor whose name is Diego. And then we also have our fossil experience where they can look at museum-grade casts fossils and real fossils exclusive to Jurassic Quest."
The Raptor training experience is free for guests of all ages, providing a unique opportunity for interactions. For those interested in additional activities and rides, wristbands can be purchased online at Jurassic Quest's official website or on-site at the venue.
Alvarado emphasizes the inclusive nature of the event, stating, "There's something for everybody, from the fossil enthusiasts to those seeking thrilling rides and activities. It's a family-friendly event that everyone can enjoy together."
In addition to the excitement, Jurassic Quest offers educational value, providing 65 million years' worth of dinosaurs knowledge according to Alvarado. Throughout the exhibit, there are TVs displaying informative clips and expert 'dinosaur trainers' available to answer questions and share their expertise.
Alvarado encourages all to come, "It is a very fun event. First off, you get away from the heat so everything is indoors. Like I said, we have something for everybody. It's a lot of fun. It's fun for the whole family."
Jurassic Quest will run Friday, 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Visit Jurassic Quest's website for more information and use code Raptor for a 10% discount on wristbands.
Jurassic Quest would also like to remind those interested in rides and the bouncy house to bring a pair of socks.