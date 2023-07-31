RAPID CITY, S.D. - On a morning that began with fog rolling in over M Hill, a large step was taken in the accessibility project currently underway at Dinosaur Park.
A footbridge that will cross a small ravine was placed Monday morning to aid access to the summit. According to Matt Fridell of Tallgrass Landscape Architecture, the ravine is part of important drainage from the top of the hill and had to be crossed.
Fridell added that it was also developed to add a landmark to the journey up the hill to make it more entertaining.
The bridge is part of the larger plan that will make the Rapid City landmark more accessible. The path will travel from the parking lot, cross the bridge, climb the hill and will end at the Dinosaurs at the top.
The bulk of the effort has been renovating the main stairs that lead to the statues. Now that those are nearly finished, the focus will shift to the accessible trail. Fridell said that he expects the project to be finished by the Spring of 2024.
Check out these photos of the bridge being put into place.