RAPID CITY, S.D. - That's right, Nelly with special guest Ellie Mae will be performing at the Central States Fair in Rapid City on August 24! Will you be going? For more info and to check out the lineup so far, click here.
For those unfamiliar with Nelly, here is a brief bio on the St. Louis born rapper.
Nelly (Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) started his musical career with the Southern hip-hop group the St. Lunatics in 1993. His solo career started with his album "Country Grammar", which had a top 10 hit "Ride wit Me". The album peaked at number one on the Billboard charts and became Nelly's best-selling album. It sold over 8.4 million copies in the U.S.
Nelly has won multiple awards during his career. Nelly won three Grammy Awards and nine Billboard Music Awards. Nelly was also ranked as the fourth-best-selling rap artist in American music history according to the Recording Industry Association of America.