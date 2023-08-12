RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Deadwood Custom Cycles crew is coming to television and streaming services near you. Owner Jason Mook explains more about this exciting opportunity coming to the historic city.
How did it all come together?
According to Mook, the ides came out of the blue when he was contacted by Anthony Del Vecchio with Leftfield Pictures, owned by ITV America.
"They wanted a male viewer-based motorcycle show and they started looking all around," he said. "Several people scouted out to the East Coast and West Coast. And Tony had heard of the Black Hills Rally. So he decided to look here and he found us."
Mook continues, explaining that after a Skype call with Del Vecchio and the crew, Del Vecchio eventually came out and shot footage of the Deadwood Custom Cycles crew and pieced together a sample reel for pitching to networks. According to Jason Mook, a major network has taken to the show though he is not yet able to say which one. The reel was revealed at the Black Hills Motorcycle Show in late May. "Kind of a 'cat's out of the bag' type of thing to let everybody know it is happening."
What will it be about?
As a city itself, Deadwood is rich with Western stories and legendary figures that have sunk into the history of the United States. The show, he says, plans to play into the city's history as much as the motorcycle culture that has developed in the area.
"It is a show that is going to be about the shop, Deadwood Custom Cycles and also about the Saloon #10, the business that my wife’s family owns," Mook explained.
However, on top of the cool motorcycles and city history, he says that there will also be nods to the Black Hills community, as the motorcycle community is located all over the region.
"There will be things going on in Sturgis and in Spearfish and in Whitewood and Rapid City. Keystone and Custer, Hill City," he said. "We are going to be all over the place."
When will it air?
There are still finer details and things that are being worked out, but Jason Mook adds that filming is scheduled to begin soon.
"There is always something cool going on in Deadwood, and there is always something neat happening at Saloon #10," he continues. "There is a lot of personality here, a lot of history here. So I think I think people are going to love it."