RAPID CITY, S.D.– Dakota Rods and Classics held their annual Spring Cruiz-In event in Rapid City on Saturday. Located at Cabela's, car enthusiasts brought in their favorite vehicles for the public to admire and appreciate. "It is an interesting deal because with a cruise-in you get a variety of cars in the club," President Clint Hall said. The cruise-in events also allow for newer cars to get some attention, he adds. "We have everything from Model T's to newer corvettes to just straight hot rods. we also have door prizes available for that. And we also have a raffle for a pedal car which will be awarded later in the summer." A scholarship from the organization was also awarded to a local high school student.
A second Cruiz-In event is scheduled for the beginning of September at the Rush-No-More campgrounds in Sturgis.