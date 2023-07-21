BOX ELDER, S.D. - Dakota Mini Nerd Con, founded by cosplayer Jade Jobes, is a community-oriented event that brings like-minded individuals together to celebrate their shared passion for comic and anime conventions. Recognizing the barriers of cost and distance that hindered convention attendance, Jade saw an opportunity to create a gathering accessible to all. The event started in 2018 at the Rapid City Public Library as a bi-annual celebration of geek culture.
Now approaching its sixth edition at the Black Hills State University Rapid City campus, in collaboration with the BHSU Anime and Cosplay Club, Dakota Mini Con is set to be the largest event yet. With increased space, expanded vendor and gaming areas, and a new partnership with the university, Dakota Mini Nerd Con is expecting to have a great year.
Dakota Mini Nerd Con will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Rapid City campus of Black Hills State University. Admission for adults is $10 and $5 for children 12 and under.