RAPID CITY, S.D.– For around 30 years, The Dakota Choral Union has held concerts in the Rapid City Area and performed songs of various genres and backgrounds. President of the Board Gina Plooster talks more about the group
When the group formed
According to their website, the Dakota Choral Union was formed in 1995, when the Black Hills Chorale, Black Hills Voices in Concert and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Concert Choir got together for a combined performance that spring. Since then, the group has brought their vocal talents to the Rapid City Area. COVID did prevent them from performing in person for a while, but with the ability to hold concerts again, Plooster says that it brings back their ability to share their talents once again. "This is a way for our members to connect to each other and to connect with our community and being able to share that– the arts. To share what we love to do with our community members is our primary reason for what we do."
This performance's theme
This year's spring concert was all about "The Art of Song" and featured folk songs, spiritual hymns, and some more familiar titles. Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from "The Wizard of Oz" were among the list of songs performed for the audience.
A guest conductor takes the stage
During the second song in the setlist, a traditional Welsh folk song called "The Ash Grove," guest conductor John Freidel took over the choir direction. Freidel is a 12-year-old student that is actively involved in band and strings groups in Rapid City and has aspirations of becoming a mechanical engineer in the future. He won the chance to conduct the choir from a silent auction fundraiser. "This song was in 3/3 (time signature), so there are three beats per measure and they have to be on beat," he said about his time learning to conduct. "And that's what the conductor does."
One of the hardest things for him when learning about the job of the conductor was moving his hands with the music while making sure they kept a fluid motion. He credits lots of practice as key for getting the motions right for the performance but did enjoy his time with the performers and the experience. "I liked the collaboration between me and the choir– how just little movements can control so many voices."
Can I join?
Yes. Plooster says that anyone is welcome to join regardless of experience or music-reading abilities. "If you have not sung since you were in high school and you just really miss it and want to come back. It is a non-audition thing. We do have a membership fee for our singers to cover the cost of music and to help defer some of the costs. But we would love to have you."
This spring performance as previously mentioned did mark the end of the season for the group, but there is still some time to catch a performance of theirs on June 14, as they will be performing during the naturalization ceremony this year at Mt. Rushmore.