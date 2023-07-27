RAPID CITY, S.D. - Hot days were made for ice cream and Thursday you could get some while helping local children. It was the annual Miracle Treat Day when Black Hills Dairy Queens do their part for Children's Miracle Network. DQ teamed up with CMN back in 1984 and started Miracle Treat Day in 2006 with a dollar or more from every Blizzard sold going to the cause. Since starting the effort local DQs have raised more than a quarter million dollars for CMN.
The money not only helps the children but also their parents while their child is undergoing treatment. Monument Health CMN Program Manager Shawn Powers says, "We purchased patient comfort items, things like the NIC View cameras in our neonatal intensive care unit where families are able to connect 24 hours a day to see their little ones in the NICU. We're able to help families with travel assistance funds and so many other things."
If ice cream isn't quite your thing the DQs were also selling paper balloons to help support Children's Miracle Network. All money raised locally supports CMN at Monument Health.