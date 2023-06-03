CUSTER, S.D. - The Crazy Horse Volksmarch was held on Saturday, June 3.The biannual event held in early summer and early fall offers the public a rare opportunity to hike up near the top of the iconic Crazy Horse Monument. The 6.2-mile hike takes participants through the scenic woods surrounding the monument before commencing the ascent to the summit.
For the Volksmarch, there are checkpoints along the way, where various organizations set up stands to sell snacks and drinks, raising funds for their respective causes. Among these checkpoints, the Boy Scouts have been lending their support for over a decade. According to Brent Nelson, Scout Master of Custer Troop 25, the Scouts are able to raise an impressive amount of money each Volksmarch—between three to four hundred dollars.
"That money goes to our troop to help do our camp outs, we try to camp once a month. And also we go to a summer camp, which is a weeklong camp every year. My boys are going to Philmont next year, and one is going to Jamboree this year," explained Nelson.
Beyond its fundraising aspect, the Crazy Horse Volksmarch provides an opportunity to meet people from diverse backgrounds. Participants from all over the world come together to engage in this exciting event.
Nelson expressed, "It's just really a great event. We see people from all over the world up here for this event."
The event attracts individuals of all ages, ranging from newborns to those nearing a century in age. For many, the Crazy Horse Monument holds a special place in their childhood memories.
Elijah Flinders, visiting from Colorado, shared, "I've always been to Crazy Horse as I've grown up, but I've never hiked it. So I wanted to hike it, and it brought me, like, way closer to the monument."
Despite recent rainfall, which made the trails slightly muddy, the abundant foliage created a uniquely green landscape for the area. The hike itself is not overly challenging, though it may pose some difficulties at times. Nevertheless, the breathtaking view awaiting them at the end of the journey makes every step worthwhile.