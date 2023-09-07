RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Monument in Rapid City has evolved over the last several years to modernize it's facilities to accommodate to the growing population of the Black Hills Area. Part of that growth was the construction of Summit Arena.
One of the other reasons that the event space was renovated was to attract larger acts. Between Godsmack, Dwight Yoakam and Dropkick Murphy's, the plan seems to be succeeding.
We have taken a list of the upcoming events hosted at the Monument to help you plan what you want to be a part of going forward. Check out these events happening at the Monument through the rest of 2023.
All photos are from the Monument's website.
Events coming to the Monument
West River High School Volleyball Tournament
Event: West River High School Volleyball Tournament Date: Friday, Sep. 08, 2023 Saturday, Sep. 09, 2023 Time: 9:00 AM (Both days) Ticket Information: Tickets can be purchased for both days. "Best availability" on Saturday. Buy Tickets Event Format: 16 Team Tournament Pool Play on Friday Bracket Play on Saturday 4 courts will be used throughout the tournament. Game Schedule: The first game on Friday is the only set game time. Games from that point on will be on the first available court. Participating Teams:
Brookings High School Belle Fourche High School Custer High School Dickinson High School Douglas High School Hill City High School Hot Springs High School Kadoka High School Lead-Deadwood High School Lakota Tech High School Rapid City Central High School Rapid City Christian High School Rapid City Stevens High School Red Cloud High School Saint Thomas Moore High School Watford City High School
Monumental Leaders Rally with President Trump
Event: South Dakota GOP Monumental Leaders Rally with President Trump Date: September 08, 2023 Event Start Time: 5:30 PM Venue: Ice Arena Doors Open: 2:30 PM Ticket Prices: Starting at $20.00 Ticket Availability: On Sale Now Ticket Options: Friday, Sep. 08, 2023, 5:30 PM: SOLD OUT Event Details:
The South Dakota Republican Party Chairman, John Wiik, has announced that President Donald J. Trump will be the keynote speaker at the Monumental Leaders rally. Chairman Wiik expressed enthusiasm about President Trump's participation, stating that "Our Monumental Leaders rally just got 45 times better as we look forward to hearing from the original America First leader, President Donald Trump." President Trump is acknowledged for his accomplishments during his time in office and is considered the leading presidential candidate, with the potential to inspire the Republican Party to greater heights.
Bonnie Raitt
Event: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That Tour with special guest Roy Rogers
Date: September 12, 2023
Event Start Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: Fine Arts Theatre
Doors Open: 6:00 PM
Ticket Prices:
Range from $61.50 to $121.50
Ticket Availability: On Sale Now
Ticket Options:
Tuesday, Sep. 12, 2023, 7:00 PM: Limited availability
Event Details:
Bonnie Raitt is a renowned singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for her unique style that blends blues, R&B, rock, and pop. She achieved widespread recognition in the early '90s with her GRAMMY-award winning albums, "Nick of Time" and "Luck of the Draw," featuring hits like "Something To Talk About" and "I Can't Make You Love Me," among others. Bonnie Raitt is a ten-time Grammy winner and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Rolling Stone has named her one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" and one of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time." She was recently nominated for three 2023 Grammy Awards. In 2022, Bonnie Raitt had a remarkable year, including a 75-date headlining U.S. tour, the release of her critically acclaimed 21st album "Just Like That...," receiving the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, being honored with the Icon Award at the Billboard Women In Music Awards, and having her breakthrough album "Nick of Time" added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.
Junkin' Market Days
Event: Junkin' Market Days Date: September 15 - 16, 2023 Venue: LaCroix Hall Event Hours: Friday, Sep. 15, 2023: 4:00 PM Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023: 9:00 AM Event Details:
Junkin' Market Days is a unique shopping event featuring a wide range of products, including boutique clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles, gourmet foods, and much more. The event will be held at The Monument on September 15th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on September 16th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This event is designed for serious shoppers who are looking for a great shopping experience and a lot of fun. Admission to the event is $5 at the door.
Daniel O'Donnell
Event: Daniel O'Donnell - On Tour Date: September 24, 2023 Event Start Time: 7:00 PM Venue: Fine Arts Theatre Ticket Prices: Range from $46.50 to $66.50 Ticket Availability: On Sale Now Ticket Options: Sunday, Sep. 24, 2023, 7:00 PM: Buy Tickets Event Details:
Daniel O’Donnell is set to perform at the Fine Arts Theatre on Sunday, September 24th. The tour will showcase music from his newly released studio album "I Wish You Well." Daniel O’Donnell, one of Ireland’s beloved artists, is coming to The Monument. O’Donnell gained superstardom in the USA in 2002 with his first-ever PBS special, "The Daniel O’Donnell Show," and has since recorded 12 additional specials. "Stand Beside Me" in 2013 was his thirteenth special, featuring a concert celebration of Irish, country, gospel, rock, movie, and fan favorites. Daniel O’Donnell holds record-breaking chart history, being the first recording artist in the history of the UK Artist Album Chart to have charted at least one new album every year since 1988, spanning an unprecedented 29-year span. He has surpassed chart achievements of renowned artists like Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, and U2. O’Donnell has charted more than 35 albums on the UK Artist Albums Chart and has achieved 30 Top 30 albums throughout his career. He received accolades, including an honorary MBE from Queen Elizabeth, an appearance on Top of the Pops, a feature on "This Is Your Life," and multiple Entertainer of the Year/Person of the Year Awards in Ireland and the UK.
An Evening with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
Event: John T. Vucurevich Foundation presents - An Evening with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Title: Vote for Woman: The Iron Lady and The Market Women Date: September 25, 2023 Event Start Time: 7:30 PM Venue: Fine Arts Theatre Doors Open: 1 Hour Prior to Event Ticket Prices: $7.00 for adults $3.00 for students Ticket Availability: On Sale Now Ticket Options: Monday, Sep. 25, 2023, 7:30 PM: Buy Tickets Event Details:
The John T. Vucurevich Foundation will host "An Evening with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf" at the Fine Arts Theatre on September 25th at 7:30 PM. Tickets went on sale on Wednesday, August 23rd at 10:00 AM and can be purchased through various channels, including The Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, or online at TheMonument.live. President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first democratically elected female head of state and Liberia's first female president, is credited with achieving dramatic economic, social, and political change, leading to Liberia's first peaceful and democratic transfer of power in 73 years. During 15 years of brutal civil war, the women of Liberia endured immense suffering, including child deaths due to hunger, child abduction, and forced child soldier recruitment. Over 70% of the 1.5 million women who survived the war were victims of rape, and many witnessed unspeakable violence. In 2005, after the conflict ended, these women rallied behind the slogan "Vote for Woman!" Their chosen leader was Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a woman who had overcome abuse, becoming a Harvard-trained economist, finance minister, imprisoned political dissident, and influential World Bank economist and U.N. development expert. Their story is one of empowerment, hope, and the resilience of the human spirit. President Sirleaf's inspirational leadership played a crucial role in healing Liberia and earned her the Nobel Prize for Peace. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf received international acclaim for leading Liberia through the Ebola Crisis and guiding reconciliation and recovery after a decade-long civil war. She was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2011 for her global leadership in women's empowerment and the United States' Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award, for her personal courage and commitment to advancing freedom and improving African lives.
Lakota Nation Invitational - Girls Volleyball Tournament
Event: Lakota Nation Invitational - Girls Lakota Nation Volleyball Tournament 2023 Date: September 29 - 30, 2023 Venue: Summit Arena Doors Open: 1 Hour Prior to Event Ticket Availability: On Sale TBD Seating Chart: View Seating Chart Event Schedule: Friday, Sep. 29, 2023, 9:00 AM Saturday, Sep. 30, 2023, 9:00 AM Event Details: The Lakota Nation Invitational features the Girls Lakota Nation Volleyball Tournament for 2023. The tournament will be held at Summit Arena on September 29th and 30th. The doors will open one hour prior to each day's events. Tournament Schedule - Click Here for more details. Three courts will be utilized throughout the tournament, so teams are advised to remain in the arena as the first game has a set game time. Subsequent games will be played on the first available court. Participating Teams: Pool A: White River High School Lower Brule High School Tiospa Zina High School St. Francis High School Takini High School Pool B: Custer High School Red Cloud High School Crow Creek High School Santee High School Pool C: Pine Ridge High School C. Eagle Butte High School McLaughlin High School Todd Co. High School Lakota Tech High School Pool D:
Crazy Horse High School Wakpala High School Little Wound High School Wyoming Indian School Marty Indian School Tiospaye Topa High School
Rend Collective - Campfire: The 10th Anniversary Tour
Event: Rend Collective - Campfire: The 10th Anniversary Tour Date: September 29, 2023 Event Start Time: 7:00 PM Venue: Fine Arts Theatre Doors Open: 1 Hour Prior To Performance Ticket Prices: Starting at $36.00 Ticket Availability: On Sale Now Event Details:
Rend Collective celebrates their 10th Anniversary with the "Campfire: The 10th Anniversary Tour." This tour offers a unique live show experience, blending the cozy campfire atmosphere and folk nostalgia of their early days with new classics presented in a fresh way. It's a must-see event for fans of Rend Collective, offering something entirely distinct from their previous performances. Join them in celebrating a decade of music and worship.
Rapid City Concert Association presents Phat Cat Swinger
Event: Rapid City Concert Association presents Phat Cat Swinger Date: September 30, 2023 Event Start Time: 7:00 PM Venue: Fine Arts Theatre Doors Open: 45 minutes prior Ticket Prices: Range from $10.00 to $45.00
Ticket Availability: On Sale Now
Godsmack
Event: LiveNation presents Godsmack with Special Guests I PREVAIL and FLATBLACK Date: October 01, 2023 Event Start Time: 7:00 PM Venue: Summit Arena Doors Open: 1 Hour Prior to Event Ticket Prices: Range from $51.50 to $160.00 Ticket Availability: On Sale Now Additional Ticket Options: Premium Seating - Includes Food and Beverage PARKING: Sunday, October 1, 2023 PLATINUM SEATING: Godsmack VIP Packages Available: Lighting Up The Sky VIP Package: One standing GA ticket with early entry. Backstage Tour (behind-the-scenes look at Godsmack production). On-stage group photo opportunity where Godsmack will be performing. One city-specific tour lithograph, autographed by Godsmack. One specially designed gift. One commemorative VIP laminate. One commemorative VIP ticket. Pre-show early merchandise shopping. VIP check-in with early entry and VIP staff. Let's Go VIP Package: One reserved ticket. One city-specific tour lithograph. One specially designed gift item. One commemorative VIP ticket. Pre-show early tour merchandise shopping. VIP check-in with early entry. Best of Times VIP Package: One reserved ticket. Backstage Tour (behind-the-scenes look at the Godsmack production). On-stage group photo opportunity where Godsmack will be performing. One city-specific tour lithograph, autographed by Godsmack. One specially designed gift item. One commemorative VIP laminate. One commemorative VIP ticket. Pre-show early tour merchandise shopping. VIP check-in with early entry and VIP staff.
Fans have the opportunity to enhance their concert experience with these VIP packages, offering unique privileges and souvenirs.
BHAR Membership Breakfast
Event: BHAR Membership Breakfast Date: January 04 - December 06, 2023 Venue: LaCroix Hall Upcoming Breakfast Dates: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, at 9:00 AM Wednesday, November 01, 2023, at 9:00 AM Wednesday, December 06, 2023, at 9:00 AM
This event consists of a series of membership breakfasts scheduled from January to December 2023, all held at LaCroix Hall. The upcoming dates for these breakfasts are October 4th, November 1st, and December 6th, each starting at 9:00 AM.
Black Hills Pow Wow 2023
Event: He Sapa Wacipi Na Oskate - Black Hills Powwow 2023 Date: October 06 - 08, 2023 Venue: Summit Arena Ticket Prices: Range from $12.00 to $32.00 Ticket Availability: On Sale Now Event Schedule: Friday, October 06, 2023, starting at 9:00 AM Saturday, October 07, 2023, starting at 9:00 AM Sunday, October 08, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM (Best availability) Event Details:
The Black Hills Powwow has gained recognition as one of the leading American Indian cultural events in the United States. It draws thousands of dancers, singers, artisans, and spectators from various U.S. states, Canadian provinces, and beyond. In addition to the powwow itself, attendees can enjoy a fine arts show, the He Sapa Win pageant, a wellness symposium for youth, as well as tournaments for hand games, golf, and archery. For a detailed schedule of events, please visit www.blackhillspowwow.com.
Dropkick Murphys
Event: Pepper Entertainment presents Dropkick Murphys - Fall 2023 Tour with Special Guests The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern Date: October 12, 2023 Event Start Time: 7:00 PM Venue: Summit Arena Doors Open: 1 Hour Prior to Event Ticket Prices: Starting at $39.50 plus applicable fees Ticket Availability: On Sale Now Additional Ticket Options: Premium Seating - Includes Food & Beverage Club LIV - Sections 114 & 117, Rows 7-17 This exclusive club offers padded seating close to the action, allowing fans to enjoy a premium experience. It also includes reserved parking for the purchase of 4 seats. Altitude by BHFCU - Level 4 Altitude by BHFCU at The Monument provides a high-energy atmosphere for socializing and enjoying great views into the arena. It comes with reserved parking for the purchase of 4 seats. Event Details: Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will be performing at The Monument in Rapid City on Thursday, October 12, 2023, with special guests The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and went on sale on Friday, May 19, at 10:00 AM. Dropkick Murphys are known for their energetic performances and have achieved significant success in their music career. The band has a celebrated discography with multiple Billboard top 10 album debuts, including "Turn Up That Dial," "11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory," "Signed and Sealed in Blood," and "Going Out In Style." Their music includes the classic "I’m Shipping Up To Boston." Dropkick Murphys have a strong fan base and have performed at various venues and festivals around the world. The event also features special guest The Interrupters. For additional information about the event and tickets, please visit the event's official website. About Pepper Entertainment:
Established in July 2006, Pepper Entertainment (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. The company is one of the fastest-scaling independent promotions companies in the Midwest, with over 25 years of collective experience in various industry specialties, including Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming, and Media & Marketing Services. Pepper Entertainment currently ranks 27th of the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and has been nominated as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music. The company has offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN, and Boise, ID.
Disney Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
Event: Pepper Entertainment presents Disney Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert Date: October 13, 2023 Event Start Time: 7:00 PM Venue: Fine Arts Theatre Doors Open: 1 Hour Prior To Performance Ticket Prices: Starting at $39.50 plus applicable fees, with higher-tier options up to $69.50 Ticket Availability: On Sale Now Additional Ticket Options: PLATINUM SEATING: DISNEY ENCANTO Event Details: Disney Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert is coming to The Monument in Rapid City on Friday, October 13, 2023. This special event brings Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning film to life in a unique concert format. The concert features the entire feature-length film along with an on-stage band, celebrating all the record-breaking hit songs from the beloved soundtrack. Tickets for this enchanting experience start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and went on sale on Friday, April 21, at 10:00 AM. About Disney Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert:
Disney Concerts presents "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert," embarking on a 45-city tour where fans of all ages can sing along with their favorite GRAMMY®-Award winning songs from the film, performed by a live band, while watching the full movie. The concert will include all the music from the Academy Award®-winning film, including iconic hits like "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" and "Surface Pressure," performed live. It's a chance for Encanto lovers to dress up as their favorite characters, like Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, and more, and use their voices to create a lively celebration of the Madrigal family. Please note that live characters do not appear in this event.
Fall Marketplace Pop Up 2023
Event: RWhite Events presents Fall Marketplace Pop Up 2023 Date: October 14, 2023 Event Start Time: 10:00 AM Venue: Rushmore Hall Event Details:
Join RWhite Events for a delightful shopping experience at the Fall Marketplace Pop Up 2023. This event offers an opportunity to enjoy a fun day of shopping with friends and exploring offerings from over 75 local small businesses. It's a perfect chance to update your wardrobe and home decor for the fall season, with something suitable for everyone's taste. As an exciting bonus, the first 100 attendees aged 18 or older will receive a mystery scratch-off that reveals a spending credit ranging from $5 to $100, which can be used with a vendor of their choice.
Dwight Yoakam with special guest The Mavericks
Event: Dwight Yoakam with special guest The Mavericks Date: October 14, 2023 Event Start Time: 7:00 PM Venue: Summit Arena Doors Open: 1 Hour Prior to Event Ticket Prices: $45.00 - $175.50 Availability: On Sale Now Additional Tickets: Premium Seating - Includes Food & Drink Club LIV - Sections 114 & 117 Rows 7-17 This exclusive club offers padded seating close to the action, providing a premium concert experience. Reserved parking is included with the purchase of 4 seats. Altitude by BHFCU - Level 4 (SOLD OUT) Altitude by BHFCU offers an energetic atmosphere for socializing before, during, and after events. Enjoy high-end seating with inclusive food, beer, and wine. Reserved parking is included with the purchase of 4 seats. Reserved Parking PLATINUM SEATING: Dwight Yoakam with special guests The Mavericks Event Details: Dwight Yoakam, along with special guest The Mavericks, will perform at The Monument in Rapid City on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees and are available for purchase at TheMonument.Live. Dwight Yoakam is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner with over 25 million albums sold worldwide. The Mavericks, known for their genre-blending style, recently released their first all-Spanish album, "En Español," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts. This event promises an unforgettable evening of diverse musical styles and performances. Don't miss the chance to witness these iconic artists live on stage! About Dwight Yoakam: Dwight Yoakam is a highly acclaimed artist with numerous GRAMMY Awards and chart-topping albums to his name. He has received prestigious awards, including Artist of the Year from the Americana Music Association and the BMI Country Music President's Award. In addition to his music career, Yoakam has acted in over 40 feature films alongside Hollywood's top talents. About The Mavericks: The Mavericks, founded in 1989, have enjoyed a successful and evolving musical journey. Their latest album, "En Español," showcases their diversity and love for Latin American music. About Pepper Entertainment: Pepper Entertainment is a prominent promotions company based in the Midwest, known for its live event productions, talent buying for corporate and private events, and more. The company has received recognition within the industry, including nominations for Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music.
This event promises an evening of outstanding music from two remarkable artists.
The Fab Four
Event: The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute: The Beatles' "Rubber Soul" Date: October 14, 2023 Event Start Time: 7:30 PM Venue: Fine Arts Theatre Doors Open: 1 Hour Prior to Event Ticket Prices: $37.50 - $57.50 Availability: On Sale Now Event Details:
The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute invites you to experience the best Beatles tribute ever in their 2023 tour. Enjoy their all-new show, featuring a complete performance of The Beatles' "Rubber Soul" album, along with the greatest hits of the Beatles. This Emmy Award-winning tribute band stands out for its exceptional attention to detail and precision. Witness note-for-note live renditions of Beatles classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Twist And Shout," "Here Comes The Sun," and "Hey Jude." The Fab Four will transport you to different eras of the Beatles' ever-evolving career with three costume changes during their incredible stage performance. This tribute to the Beatles has captivated audiences worldwide, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, and Brazil. Don't miss the chance to witness this amazing tribute to The Beatles, where you'll feel like you're watching the real thing!
Gallantly Forward 2023 Gala - Sgt Colton Levi Derr Foundation
Event: Gallantly Forward 2023 Gala - Sgt Colton Levi Derr Foundation Date: October 21, 2023 Event Start Time: 5:00 PM Venue: LaCroix Hall
Details: The Gallantly Forward 2023 Gala hosted by the Sgt Colton Levi Derr Foundation is scheduled for October 21, 2023, at 5:00 PM in LaCroix Hall. This event promises to be a meaningful and impactful gathering in support of a noble cause. Join in to contribute to the foundation's mission and honor Sgt. Colton Levi Derr's memory.
All-State Chorus and Orchestra
Event: All-State Chorus and Orchestra Date: October 28, 2023 Event Start Time: 7:00 PM Venue: Summit Arena
Details: The All-State Chorus and Orchestra event, organized by the South Dakota High School Activities Association, is scheduled for October 28, 2023, at 7:00 PM in Summit Arena. Enjoy the performance featuring talented young musicians from across South Dakota. Ticket availability to be announced.
Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken - Twenty Years | One Night
Event: Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken - Twenty Years | One Night Date: October 31, 2023 Event Start Time: 7:00 PM Venue: Fine Arts Theatre Doors Open: 6:00 PM Ticket Prices: $45.00 - $85.00 Availability: On Sale Now Details: Join Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, the American Idol favorites and household names, for a special evening of music and memories titled "Twenty Years | One Night." This tour will highlight the music that made them famous, from Clay's iconic rendition of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" to Ruben's soulful single "Sorry." These two true superstars will deliver an unforgettable performance spanning two decades of their remarkable careers.
Ruben and Clay are reuniting twenty years after captivating audiences during the second season of Fox's American Idol in 2003. Despite coming from different hometowns in the South, they quickly became audience favorites and played a significant role in making Idol one of the most-watched TV series in American history. Their finale episode, which had over 38 million viewers and more than 124 million votes cast, remains the most-watched Idol episode to date and the highest-rated regularly scheduled, live, non-sporting television episode of the 21st century. Combined, they have released twelve albums, sold over eight million albums worldwide, embarked on 14 national tours, performed together on Broadway, earned four Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and received two Grammy nominations. Don't miss this unique and nostalgic musical journey.
2023 Gold Rush Nationals
Event: 2023 Gold Rush Nationals Date: November 01 - 04, 2023 Venue: Summit Arena Doors Open: 1 Hour Prior to Event Pit Pass Doors 2 Hours Prior to Event Ticket Prices: $12.50 - $52.50 Availability: On Sale Now Event Schedule: Wednesday, November 01, 2023 | 4:00 PM Thursday, November 02, 2023 | 4:00 PM (Best availability) Friday, November 03, 2023 | 4:00 PM Saturday, November 04, 2023 | 9:00 AM Additional Tickets: Ultimate Four Day Pass (Includes a Ticket for all Four Days!) Premium Seating Wednesday - Includes Food and Beverage Premium Seating Thursday - Includes Food & Beverage Premium Seating Friday - Includes Food & Beverage PARKING: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 PARKING: Thursday, November 2, 2023 PARKING: Friday, November 3, 2023 PARKING: Saturday, November 4, 2023 Details: Get ready for the 2023 Gold Rush Nationals! Drivers are coming from all over America and Canada to participate in this demolition derby like no other. With over $150,000 in prize money, this event features seven exciting classes: National Finals Singles, National Teams, Qualifying Teams, Compact Teams, Bone Stock Teams, Bone Stock Singles, and Truck Singles.
Unlike small county fair demolition derbies, this event takes demolition to the next level with an amazing production team to ensure you have an unforgettable time. Don't miss the action-packed, high-stakes demolition derby that brings together the best drivers from across North America for an adrenaline-pumping showdown!
Rapid City Concert Association: Yesterday Once More
Event: Yesterday Once More Date: November 06, 2023 Venue: Fine Arts Theatre Doors Open: 45 minutes prior Ticket Prices: $10.00 - $40.00 Availability: On Sale Now Event Schedule: Monday, November 06, 2023 | 7:00 PM
Details: Join the Rapid City Concert Association for "Yesterday Once More." This event promises a nostalgic journey through timeless music, bringing the hits of yesteryears back to life. Don't miss this opportunity to relive the sounds and memories of the past. Get your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of classic tunes!
Black Hills Relators Association: Installation of Officers
Event: Black Hills Relators Association: Installation of Officers Date: November 09, 2023 Venue: Alpine/Ponderosa Event Start: 5:30 PM
Details: Join the Black Hills Association of Realtors for their Installation of Officers event on November 09, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM. Witness the induction of new officers into their roles and celebrate the contributions of real estate professionals in the Black Hills community. It's an evening of recognition and camaraderie in the real estate industry.
Winter Marketplace 2023
Event: Winter Marketplace 2023 Date: November 11, 2023 Venue: Barnett Fieldhouse Event Start: 10:00 AM Details: Get ready for a fantastic shopping experience at the Winter Marketplace 2023! Join us on November 11, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM at Barnett Fieldhouse. Explore a wide variety of products and support over 75 local small businesses. Whether you're looking for unique gifts, holiday decor, or something special for yourself, you'll find it here.
Plus, here's an exciting offer: The first 100 attendees who are 18 or older will receive a mystery scratch-off ticket that reveals a spending credit of $5 to $100 to use with a vendor of their choice. Don't miss this opportunity to shop, support local businesses, and discover amazing deals!
Beerfest 2023
Event: 6th Annual Mountain West® Beerfest Date: November 11, 2023 Venue: Rushmore Hall Event Start: 1:00 PM Details: Get ready for the 6th Annual Mountain West® Beerfest! This event is a beer lover's dream, but please note that you must be 21 or older to attend. Date and Time: Join us on Saturday, November 11, 2023, starting at 1:00 PM. VIP ticket holders get early access at noon. Beer Extravaganza: Experience the ultimate beer extravaganza with over 200 different craft beers from 50 local, regional, and national breweries. Whether you're a fan of stouts, IPAs, lagers, or something more unique, you'll find a wide variety of beer styles to explore. Food and Music: Enjoy delicious food options to complement your beer tasting adventure. Plus, there will be live music to keep the atmosphere lively and entertaining. VIP Experience: For an enhanced experience, VIP tickets are available. VIP attendees can enter one hour early at noon and will also receive lunch.
Don't miss this opportunity to savor a wide range of American craft beers and have a fantastic time at the 6th Annual Mountain West® Beerfest!
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
Event: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis Date: November 15, 2023 Venue: Fine Arts Theatre Event Start: 7:30 PM Details: Get ready to celebrate the holiday season in style with the ultimate holiday tradition, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis! For over 35 years, this Grammy Award-winning show has been America's favorite way to usher in the holidays. Date and Time: Join us on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, with the performance starting at 7:30 PM. Doors will open one hour prior to the performance. The Mannheim Steamroller Experience: Created by Grammy Award winner Chip Davis, this show presents Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive and unforgettable Mannheim sound. It's a magical journey through the holiday season, brought to life with dazzling multimedia effects, all in an intimate and enchanting setting. Feel the Spirit of the Season: As you immerse yourself in the show, experience the magic of the holidays as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller. It's an evening that will fill your heart with the joy and wonder of Christmas.
Don't miss this opportunity to make Mannheim Steamroller Christmas a part of your holiday tradition! Get your tickets now and be prepared for a memorable and musical holiday celebration.
Blippi
Event: Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour Date: November 18, 2023 Venue: Fine Arts Theatre Event Start Times: 3:00 PM: Best availability 5:00 PM: Limited availability Details: Get ready for an exciting adventure with Blippi in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! Join Blippi and special guest Meekah as they explore the unique and special aspects of different cities, all while having a blast. This is a musical party filled with dancing, singing, and learning, making it the ultimate curiosity adventure for preschoolers and Blippi fans. Date and Times: Choose from two showtimes on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The first show at 3:00 PM has the best availability, while the second show at 5:00 PM has limited availability. Doors will open one hour prior to each performance. What to Expect: In this live stage show, you can look forward to the excitement of monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore! Get ready to shake out those wiggles and have a fantastic time with Blippi and Meekah. About Blippi: Blippi, along with his best friend Meekah, is known for inspiring curiosity in preschoolers worldwide. Through relatable, accessible, and fun content and experiences, Blippi has become a sensation with over one billion monthly YouTube views and more than 50 million fans across the globe. Blippi is available in over 20 languages and is distributed by numerous global broadcast and streaming partners. Please Note: In Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the character Blippi will be portrayed by professional stage performers selected specifically for this live stage show.
Join Blippi and Meekah for an unforgettable adventure filled with entertainment and education. Get your tickets now, as they are selling fast!
2023 Love Inc Banquet - Hope & Love
Event: 2023 Love Inc Banquet - Hope & Love Date: November 20, 2023 Event Start Time: 5:00 PM Venue: Rushmore Hall
Join the Love Inc Banquet on November 20, 2023, at Rushmore Hall for an evening of hope and love. Details about the event program and additional information will likely be available closer to the event date.
Lakota Nation Invitational: Basketball 47th Anniversary
Event: Lakota Nation Invitational 47th Anniversary Date: December 13 - 16, 2023 Venue: Facility Wide Availability: Tickets will go on sale at a later date. Event Schedule: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 (Time to be announced) Thursday, December 14, 2023 (Time to be announced) Friday, December 15, 2023 (Time to be announced) Saturday, December 16, 2023 (Time to be announced)
The Lakota Nation Invitational celebrates its 47th Anniversary from December 13 to December 16, 2023. Stay tuned for ticket sale announcements and more details about this event.