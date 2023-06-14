Chrysler has issued a recall on certain Jeep Grand Cherokees saying that the vehicles were built with improperly installed rear coil springs. Grand Cherokees from 2022 and 2023 as well as Grand Cherokee "L" vehicles from 2021, 2022 and 2023 could all be affected.
The spring could move out of position and detach from the vehicle while the car is being driven. This issue could lead to an increased risk of crashes.
Federal regulators will notify dealers of the problem and dealers will begin notifying the car owners next month. If your car is affected, take your vehicle to a Chrysler Dealer for an inspection and free repair.