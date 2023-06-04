RAPID CITY, S.D. - With kids, it can be hard to do the things you once enjoyed while still educating and keeping them engaged. Dakota STEAM Learning has found a solution by hosting Sip & STEAM events at local breweries.
One such event took place on Sunday, June 4 at Lost Cabin, providing an opportunity for parents to enjoy a beverage while their children engage in science, technology, engineering, art and math activities. Established about a year ago, Dakota STEAM Learning aims to involve children in activities centered around STEAM subjects from a young age.
They actively organize various events in schools and local businesses throughout the community. By offering fun activities, such as designing a mini golf course, building a marble maze and other engaging projects, they strive to foster creativity and engagement in STEAM among children.
Co-owner of Dakota STEAM Learning, Deanna Vallone, shared the vision behind these events.
"While their parents enjoy a beverage, the kids can actually engage in doing some different steam activities," Vallone explained. "So we bring all sorts of different engineering challenges, art challenges, and we also bring some technology challenges that kids can do while their family enjoys a nice, cool outing with something educational."
In addition to hosting events, Dakota STEAM Learning also offers summer camps. However, spots are quickly filling up, indicating the high demand for their educational programs.