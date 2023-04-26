RAPID CITY, S.D.– This year The Helpline Center hosted its largest Spirit of Volunteerism Awards events yet, with over 100 honorees celebrated and a total of more than 300 guests in attendance. A series of guests from the community representing multiple organizations helped introduce all of the honorees, with the event led in part by NewsCenter1's own Anya Mueller. Check out how things went down on Wednesday.
Why is it important to recognize community members and groups for their work?
According to Susie Ryks, Vice President of Community Development at The Helpline Center, the reason for honoring volunteers and the work they do stems from their dedicated commitment and involvement in helping the community. "They are really unsung heroes. People do not always see them, they are not front and center for these agencies. But if they were not doing the work they are doing, many of these non-profits would not exist. So thanking the volunteers lets them know that, 'Hey, you're doing a great job. We appreciate you. Keep going,' she explained. They are the one aspect of an organization that they are not getting paid. They want to be there because they really have a passion for the mission of that organization. And we just want to let them know that we are thankful and so grateful for all they are doing in the community."
How can I get involved with the community?
The theme for this year's event was "Make a World of a Difference" and centered around how even the smallest of actions can cause a ripple effect to make a bigger change within a community. "There were a lot of people that were honored, but also there were people that came with them that were guests of those honorees," she said. "I think a lot of those people left today going 'Wow, I could volunteer too and I could make this difference.' And that is probably the best thing because it's going to continue to grow volunteerism in our community. And that is definitely something that's always needed."
To find out how to volunteer in the community, The Helpline Center has a list of opportunities by area in the state which can be found here.
Bunny's Heroes
Bunny's Heroes was among the more than 100 groups and individuals honored at the event Wednesday morning. Bunny's Heroes is a local charity cosplay group that volunteers at various community events and places dressed as popular movie and superhero characters to bring some hope and magic to kids and families, according to founder Shareece Tatum. For around 10 years she has worked with programs such as Make-A-Wish and Relay for Life, and was honored Wednesday for the first time since creating her company. "It is a crowning achievement for the last 10 years," she said. "I think it gives a lot more motivation and a feeling of being validated that we are able to help people and bring that hope and magic to them."