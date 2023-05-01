RAPID CITY, S.D.– Before you heat up the coals or turn on the gas, the Rapid City Fire Department has a few important tips to keep in mind for the upcoming grilling season. Firefighter Zachary Auer explains more.
Grill Preparation
One of the first things you should do before anything is make sure the grill is clean. Regardless of the type of grill, make sure the grates and grease trap are cleaned up and that grease is properly disposed of. While the fire department cleans their grill usually every Saturday, he says, it is recommended to clean these parts of the grill at least twice a month.
The placement of the grill is also important, as many surrounding objects and structures can catch fire if not careful. Things such as homes, trees, and deck railings can turn into fire hazards quickly. Auer says that keeping grills a minimum of three to five feet from the house will help prevent these objects from a possible fire breaking out.
Charcoal vs. Gas Grill
The debate of which one is better for grilling is a matter of personal opinion, but they both come with particular safety tips to remember. For gas grills, make sure to check the tubing that connects to the gas source for any leaks, which will be identified by smell. "And if you do, make sure you call the fire department. If you need to narrow down where the leak is, you can put soap on it, and it will bubble out so you can identify where," he said. "With charcoal grills, make sure that you are not using an excessive amount of lighter fluid and make sure that you are lighting it in a safe area." As previously mentioned, at least three to five feet from any structures or potentially flammable materials is highly recommended.
Be Responsible
Grilling outdoors is a fun pastime once the weather warms up. And while there is nothing wrong with having a drink while on grill duty, be responsible. One of the most important things as well, Auer adds, is to never leave the grill unattended. "Make sure that you're by your grill at all times," he said. "Do not wander off into the house and go take care of things there. I know it's tempting, but stay out there and just watch it. The easiest time to catch a fire is when it first starts."