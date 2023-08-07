DEADWOOD, S.D. - In 2008, riders and celebrities came together for a ride through the Black Hills. They believed that riding together would create bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood, and that they could help preserve riding heritage and make a difference in the lives of Special Olympians.
Over the years, Legends Riders have donated over $2.1 million to charities like the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and the Black Hills Special Olympics. They have also had a lot of fun along the way.
Check out these photos from the Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride departure from Historic Franklin Hotel in Deadwood