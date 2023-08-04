Jesse Scheitler and Tom Silbernagel are the co-founders of Lost Cabin Beer Co., located at 1401 West Omaha Street #3, Rapid City, SD, United States, 57701. Jesse is the resident art director, IT nerd, Certified Cicerone, and social media manager, while Tom serves as the head brewer, coming up with new beers for the brewery's taproom. Together, they share a passion for craft beer and have turned their dream of starting a brewery into a reality, offering a diverse range of brews for customers' drinking pleasure. In their free time, they enjoy family moments and various outdoor activities, keeping their love for the craft beer culture alive.
Jesse Scheitler and Tom Silbernagel are the co-founders of Lost Cabin Beer Co. Jesse is the resident art director, IT nerd, Certified Cicerone, and social media manager, while Tom serves as the head brewer, coming up with new beers for the brewery's taproom. Together, they share a passion for craft beer and have turned their dream of starting a brewery into a reality, offering a diverse range of brews for customers' drinking pleasure. In their free time, they enjoy family moments and various outdoor activities, keeping their love for the craft beer culture alive.
Jesse Scheitler and Tom Silbernagel are the co-founders of Lost Cabin Beer Co. Jesse is the resident art director, IT nerd, Certified Cicerone, and social media manager, while Tom serves as the head brewer, coming up with new beers for the brewery's taproom. Together, they share a passion for craft beer and have turned their dream of starting a brewery into a reality, offering a diverse range of brews for customers' drinking pleasure. In their free time, they enjoy family moments and various outdoor activities, keeping their love for the craft beer culture alive.
Lost Cabin Beer Co. 1401 West Omaha Street #3, Rapid City, SD, United States, 57701