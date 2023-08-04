Black Hills Breweries - 1

August 4 is International Beer Day, celebrated on the first Friday of August. The holiday claims to be celebrated in over 200 cities worldwide. While you may not find any specific celebrations happening across the Black Hills, you can still take the time to celebrate.

The Black Hills is home to wineries, distilleries, and of course, breweries. With many to choose from that offer locally brewed IPAs, lagers, draughts, and more, it's likely that you can find something to suit your taste.

As a side note, August 5 is International Hangover Day. Take that for what it's worth.

Tags