RAPID CITY, S.D. - On a beautiful 70 degree night, hundreds of people gathered in Canyon Lake park for a night of food, music and friends.
Tuesday night marked the fourth Family Food Truck Night of 2023. Every Tuesday night from late May through the end of September food trucks set up in the parking lot at Canyon Lake Park.
The evening features more than just the food. Ryan Little Eagle provided entertainment in the form of song. Swish N' Flick entertainment provided face painting and balloon art for the younger members in attendance. Check out these photos of the event.