RAPID CITY, S.D. - Five miles west of Rapid City sits Buzzard's Roost. The peak offers user-friendly trails of varying difficulty. The destination attracts mountain bikers, hikers, and trail runners, providing panoramic 360-degree views from the rocky limestone summit. With about 10 miles of trails completed in 2011 according to the US Forest Service, the project was made possible through the Black Hills Mountain Bike Association's volunteer agreement. Today, Black Hills Trails maintains the trails through Forest-wide agreements. The late Jeramy Rogers, Mystic Ranger District Recreation Technician, played a key role in developing the trails, with one path dedicated in his honor. The parking lot is accessible from Highway 44 making it convenient for adventurers to explore Buzzards Roost's natural wonders.
Check out these photos taken from a hike to Buzzard's Roost.