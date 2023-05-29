RAPID CITY, S.D.– Both Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central High School celebrated the class of 2023 on Sunday at the Summit Arena as students participated in their school's annual commencement ceremonies.
Rapid City Stevens High School
According to Rapid City Stevens principal Jocelyn Hafner, on top of committing several hours to service in the community, students also received over $12 million in scholarship offers this year. And while there were many state and national honors bestowed upon students in the class, what made the biggest mark on her was the students' ability to cooperate with each other. "I think what stood out the most to me is the way they worked together with all of the activities that we did, and they really joined together to cheer each other on. And that was phenomenal to watch," she said. "It is hard to say goodbye, but they have such bright futures that we're we're all excited. The entire staff is excited for them and everything that they are going to go off and do."