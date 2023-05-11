Check out Sturgis Brewing Company, a large brewery with many beverages to quench your thirst

Sturgis Brewing Company is probably one of the largest breweries in South Dakota, and it doesn’t have a shortage of beverages to offer. With four fermenters that can hold 120 barrels, or approximately 3,700 gallons, the brewery is continually growing its output to do more and more and increase production.
Head Brewer Dawson Johnson and General Manager Bryan Carter go into their whole operation and tell us what Sturgis Brewing Company is all about.
Head Brewer Dawson Johnson
Dawson takes care of recipe development, ordering ingredients and managing most of the back of house on the brewery side. He says they try and cover everything from lighter beers to darker beers, lagers and ales.
“So the red and our blonde [ales] is kind of our top sellers. But then we also do some of the darker beers like Porters and Stouts in the winter,” Dawson explained. “And then in the summertime we tend to go a little bit towards the lighter beers.”
runs all of their water through an RO system and it strips a lot of the minerals out of the water.
“Sturgis has really hard water and it essentially gives us the chance to make really soft water and then we can add salts back in to mimic water profiles from around the world. So it helps differentiate the different beer styles from each other because we’re able to get those different water profiles,” said Dawson.
Dawson also mentions that they do a little bit of barrel aging as well.
General Manager Bryan Carter
Bryan says Sturgis Brewing Company started as Knuckle Saloon back in August 2000. They had another building there that they were using for wedding receptions, class reunions and pool tournaments, but they wanted to do something different besides just a bar. After watching how Crow Peak expanded in Spearfish and doing really well, Bryan decided to put in a brewery.
“We opened up the Knuckle Brewing Company in 2014, so then we decided that either we’re going to have to quit your distributing or we have to expand to keep up with the demand. And so we did,” said Bryan. “We got started in 2018. We had a few setbacks with the design, COVID hit when it was under construction, so that held us up. So we didn’t get open until August of ’21. Now we have just a lot bigger system allows us to distribute to just more than in South Dakota, you know, we’re looking at surrounding states right now.”
Sturgis Brewing Company also has a menu, not large, Bryan says, but a couple different things.
“We make our own bacon wrapped jalapeños, our own crab stuffed mushrooms, our flatbread pizzas,” Bryan explained. Also, we have Steak Night on Thursday nights, bacon wrapped filets. We do just your hamburgers and wings, typical type, pub type food as well.”
Bryan points out that the brewery has a nice patio area, and that they are dog and kid friendly.
Some noticeable features of Sturgis Brewing Company include the unique, epoxy tables and a large gift shop full of souvenirs like t-shirts.
“We’re very proud of our building,” said Bryan.
For more information, click here.