The first Artist in Residence of the 2023 summer Cultural Programs season at Crazy Horse Memorial® began work on May 1. The May Artist in Residence, Iris Sully, a Sicangu Lakota wood carver and bead worker, is the first culture bearer in a line-up of over 100 artists scheduled to be at the Memorial from May until October. There will be five artists in residence during the summer, one during each month. Weekly Artist’s Talks will take place most Wednesday’s at 12:30.
Daily Performances at the Memorial will begin on May 25 and continue until September 30 with performances each day at 11:30, 1:30, and 4:30 on the Veranda Stage. Special evening performances will take place on select dates that include June 26 and September 6.
Living Treasures, a program that has culture bearers teach an art form to visitors, will take place during select weeks throughout the summer and will begin on May 29 with Métis Finger Weaving. Living Treasures takes place from 10:00-6:00 each day of the select week and reservations are not required.
Mahkoche Kin, a program in which visitors walk through the woods surrounding the Crazy Horse Memorial® visitor center, will take place on the second and fourth Friday of May, June, July, August, and September. Walks will take place at 10:00 and 2:00 but day-of pre-registration is required and takes place within the Welcome Center.
The 33rd Annual Gift From Mother Earth Art Show and Sale will take place on Father’s Day weekend in which there will be over 20 Native and non-Native artists exhibiting and selling their artwork within the galleries of The Indian Museum of North America®.
Finally, the Talking Circle Speaker Series will host 4 different presenters who specialize on a variety of topics at 6:30 on select Thursdays in June and July.
A full list of Cultural Programs and other special events can be found at