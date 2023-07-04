RAPID CITY, S.D.– As cities and towns across the country celebrate The United States of America's independence, preparations for evening celebrations are in place to go out with a bang. And in Rapid City, Mike Sellner with J&M Displays has another big show in store for residents on Tuesday night.
What will tonight's show look like?
I have got about 1,700 shells and about 1,000 pounds of explosives going up in the air, so it is going to be a good time," Sellner said. In the show tonight, he adds that there are around 1,200 different kinds of unique shells that will create an array of colors and shapes in the sky over Rapid City.
Viewers can expect the show to begin somewhere around 9:00 to 9:30, and will go for about 20 minutes. Like last year, the show will be set to a musical accompaniment from a local radio station which people can tune into. "It is actually just a computer program we use where we first put in the music. Then we can edit the music how we like it," he explained. "We know what our inventory is, we know how long it takes from the time it launches till the time you see it. And so we tell it when we want it to be seen and it works backwards, puts it all into the computer and the computer runs it all. It is all synced to the thousandth of a second."
Will the weather be a problem?
On average, the shells in the show take anywhere from 1.5 to 6 seconds from the time they are lit to when they burst and light up the sky. And while weather is usually the biggest factor in preparing for a fireworks show in Rapid City or any other place, Sellner says that keeping the shells safe and dry is the top priority. "A couple of raindrops is not going to hurt anything, but they cannot be soaked," he said. "There is extra preparation when it is raining that adds another hour or two of preparation, but we are going to get them in the sky one way or another." To keep them dry, Sellner says that a film is placed over the shells that stays on through the inclement weather and through deflagration, or when they are lit.
what will happen if weather becomes a problem?
According to the city, plans are in place with the city for a rescheduling of the show should the weather get too severe and cancel Tuesday night's show