RAPID CITY, S.D. - May is National Bike Month and to celebrate, the City of Rapid City is hosting its annual bike tour on Saturday, May 20.
The bike tour begins at 9 a.m. at Founders Park and is open to the public, people of all ages and abilities are welcomed. Kip Harrington, long-range planning manager for the City of Rapid City, says the tour will follow the City's bike path.
"We're going to do just the City bike path ride on Saturday morning, meaning at 9 a.m. at Founders Park, we're going to head east all the way out on the bike path to the Pennington County Fairgrounds. We'll turn around and head back and we'll maybe make a stop at the farmer's market as well to give people a chance to pick up some fresh produce." Said Harrington.
Attendees are advised to wear a helmet.
Check out photos from last year's bike tour