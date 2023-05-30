RAPID CITY, S.D. - There are a variety of snakes found in the Black Hills, including the prairie rattlesnake, the only venomous snake found in the state of South Dakota. With living in an area shared with rattlesnakes comes gaining awareness of the pit viper species and how to avoid their nasty bite.
About the prairie rattlesnake
The venomous snake is found throughout the western United States. They can be found in grasslands, woods, by sources of water, hiking trails, and even your own backyard.
"This time of year, they are out sunning themselves on trails, hiking trails, roads. They'll use the heat from the road to actually warm up throughout the evening. So, you might see them a little later after dark, but they kind of like the same hiking trails that we do." Said Ryan Comer, reptile keeper at Reptile Gardens in Rapid City.
Difference between the bullsnake and prairie rattlesnake
Bullsnakes and prairie rattlesnakes are similar in appearance and the two can often be mistaken for each other. Comer explains how to tell the two apart by using their tails, "Bullsnakes are always going to have a more tapered tail, it comes out to an end. Rattlesnake tails are fragile, it's made out [of] keratin, just like our fingernails are, so their tail will actually just break off. So, you could actually find one that's a very short tail or you might not even hear it rattling." Comer adds, "The best thing is if you just don't know what it is, just leave it alone and it'll go away on its own."
What to do if you encounter a rattlesnake
If you happen to encounter one of these snakes, leave it alone.
"Everybody's always worried about what to do when they come across a rattlesnake. Best thing to do is just kind of leave them alone. They really don't want anything more to do with us than we do with them. So, it's kind of one of those 'we leave them alone, they leave us alone' for the most part." Says Comer.
In the case of needing a rattlesnake removed from your property due to safety concerns, contact animal control or call 911 to help remove the snake.
What to do if you get bit
Snake bites are uncommon in South Dakota, but not impossible. If you do get bit by a rattlesnake, a hospital visit is required.
"The best thing to do when you get bit is remain calm. I know it's a hard thing to do right after you just got bit by [a] venomous snake. Just kind of make your way to the hospital here. The Rapid City Regional and some of the hospitals around here are required to carry the anti-venom so they do have it. And for the most part, you do have plenty of time to get to the hospital. You don't really see a lot of snake bites here in the United States or a lot of fatalities from prairie rattlesnakes, especially" Said Comer.
Clearing up rattlesnake misconceptions
There are two common misconceptions regarding prairie rattlesnakes and those are baby rattlesnake's bites release more venom and that rattlesnakes always rattle before they strike.
Comer states that "Their bites are not really much more worse than an adult when you talk about volumes of venom that they're injecting. Much larger snakes can obviously possibly inject a lot more venom. So, there's always that misconception that babies are a lot more dangerous. There's also the thing that people say rattlesnakes always have to rattle before they strike and that's not true either. If they think they're actually camouflaged well enough, you can possibly step right over them and not even notice, because as soon as they give their position away, that's when the predator could possibly get a hold of them."