RAPID CITY, S.D. – As high school seniors head into their last month of school, one student is finishing up his final requirement before graduation. For his senior project, Custer High School student Colton Coppola decided to organize a "Cars and Coffee" type event early Sunday afternoon in Rapid City. The show featured around 150 cars throughout the day, including sports cars, trucks, and even a 1970 Cadillac Deville
Coppola chose to organize the car show as a way to honor his late mother, who passed away from colon cancer in 2017.
"Every student has to do something for the community. And this and this is what I decided. I figured it would be nice to bring people together with their cars and all that because my mom really did like cars too, so I decided it would be perfect for the event."