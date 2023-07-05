Are you making your way over to the South Dakota State Fair in September? Well, here is another reason to get tickets, Carly Pearce will be performing!
You can grab your tickets to the Fair here. And be sure to check out all the other amazing acts and special events. This year's Fair is shaping up to be something awesome.
Here is a brief bio about Carly Pearce from her website:
Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood has grown into a woman who embraces the genre’s forward progression.
GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce has come a long way from the pain she felt writing her critically acclaimed and commercially lauded third studio album 29. Looking ahead, she closes that pivotal life chapter with her first live album 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City), out now via Big Machine Records.
Pearce continues to resonate with her honest lyrics and timeless musicality, earning her fourth No. 1 at Country radio with “What He Didn’t Do.” Lighting a fire with her debut album Every Little Thing and the PLATINUM-certified history-making title track, Carly’s 3X PLATINUM-certified “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice won both the 2020 CMA Awards Musical Event and 2021 ACM Awards Music Event, plus ACM Single of the Year. She picked up her second consecutive ACM Music Event of the Year in 2022 with Ashley McBryde duet “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly’s third No. 1 and the third duet between two solo women to top Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. The song also took home the 2022 CMA Musical Event of the Year and won a GRAMMY® Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, marking Pearce’s first and making history as the first female pairing to win in the category.
The Grand Ole Opry and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame member recently joined Blake Shelton’s BACK TO THE HONKY TONK TOUR and made her 100th performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Honored as one of CMT’s 2022 Artists of The Year, the 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and 2022 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year is clearly living out her childhood dream. Pearce officially ushered in the next chapter of her musical career with the release of her new single “We Don’t Fight Anymore” (featuring Chris Stapleton), out now.