RAPID CITY, S.D.– As summer approaches, Rapid City is preparing for the heat by opening up pools in the area for the season. The Roosevelt Center's 50-meter outdoor pool was the first to open, on May 29. Horace Mann, Parkview, and Jimmy Hilton pools are scheduled to open on June 8.
Daily passes this year will be $7 for adults and children, with $6 for seniors 62 years and older. Monday through Saturday will feature a discounted hour from 5:00 through 6:00 p.m. called "Splash and Dash" along with Sundays featuring $12 daily admission for a family of 4.
According to Aquatics Specialist Teaghan Slagle, current staffing numbers are high enough to keep the pools open through the season. However, more staff is something they are in need of to ensure the safety of the community.
"We always are looking for more swim instructors and we are always looking for more lifeguards," she said. And while there are no classes scheduled for training, community members interested can expect another lifeguard training class later this summer. "There is not a set date yet, but in July we will host another lifeguard class," she added. "We are always looking for lifeguards. And if you get certified elsewhere, we would love to have you work here."