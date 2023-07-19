RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Helpline Center of the Black Hills is pleased to announce that Candy Laursen has been named the July 2023 Volunteer of the Month. Candy was nominated by Chris Davis of the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce.
Candy spent over 6 years volunteering at the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce. She was always very pleasant and organized, volunteering on a weekly basis from May-October. Candy took pride in keeping the Chamber garden looking beautiful, watering it twice per week during the growing season and coordinating with Chamber staff to make sure the outdoor gardens were tended to. During the fall, she would coordinate a small group of volunteers to “bed the garden”.
We are very grateful that Candy was part of our team and we would love to recognize her for all the time, hard work, and dedication she contributed to the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce The Helpline Center of the Black Hills presented Candy Laursen with a Volunteer of the Month certificate, and a letter from Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun, as a thank-you for her volunteer service.
For information on volunteer opportunities, please call the Helpline Center at 211 or visit volunteer.helplinecenter.org