RAPID CITY, S.D. - Visiting a new place can be very confusing. In Rapid City, we have a helpful group of people who are here to help. Rapid City's Ambassador program places people in red shirts and has them downtown to help direct visitors where to go. If you would like to learn more about the program or how to join, scroll to the bottom of the page.

We asked ambassadors what are the most commonly asked questions they get. Here is what they said.