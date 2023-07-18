RAPID CITY, S.D. - The annual Suicide Awareness 5k walk/run is just around the corner, and Journey On - LOSS Team is gearing up for another empowering event on September 23. This year's theme, 'Remember My Name,' aims to honor and commemorate the lives lost to suicide while offering support to survivors. As part of the event, they are inviting survivors to submit their heartfelt artwork, either from their loved ones or their own creations, for a chance to have their design featured on this year's walk t-shirts.
Celebrating art and raising awareness
The Suicide Awareness 5k walk/run is not just an opportunity to show support for those affected by suicide but also a platform to celebrate art as a powerful means of healing and expression. Survivors can channel their emotions, memories, and love into creative designs that represent the resilience and hope that the event embodies. "We decided that we were going to have survivors of suicide submit artwork from their loved ones that they have lost or artwork from themselves, along with the theme of 'Remember My Name'," said Bridget Marshall, executive director of Journey On.
How to submit your artwork
If you're looking to share your art, send your artwork via email to tmccarty.journeyon@gmail.com or drop it off at 504 E Monroe St, Rapid City, SD 57701 by August 20, 2023. All artwork submissions will be gratefully received and thoroughly considered for the T-shirt design.
The voting process
After the submission period ends on August 1, Journey On - LOSS Team will share all the submitted artwork on Journey On's Facebook page. The public will have the chance to cast their votes and help determine the winning design. "We'll put that on social media once those art submissions have been made and then a time for a public voting and whoever receives the most public votes, their image will be printed on our T-shirt for that year," explained Marshall.
Need for volunteers
Along with T-shirt submission ideas, Journey On - LOSS Team is in need of volunteers for the event. For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JourneyOnLOSSTeam.