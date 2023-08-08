STURGIS, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem was feeling the need for speed as she rolled into the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Tuesday afternoon. The Governor rolled up to the Crossroads at the Chip in the new "Freedom Works Here" NASCAR stock car. The car is part of a workforce recruitment campaign partnership with Live Fast Motorsports. According to the Governor's Office, over 4,000 people have applied to move to the state since the campaign started. The "Freedom Works Here" NASCAR will be on display at the Buffalo Chip during the rally for anyone wanting to check out the set of wheels representing the state.
featured
Governor Noem rolls into Buffalo Chip in Freedom Works Here NASCAR
Dave Kidd
Chief Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today