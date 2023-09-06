LEAD, S.D. - The Zombie Run is a zombie-infested 5k untimed run/walk traversing the community of Lead and featuring ‘Apocalypse Zones’ with unique obstacles for runners to navigate, all while dodging zombies.
Greg Watson, Director of the Northern Hills Alliance for Children (NHAC), is excited to bring the race ‘back from the dead’. In its first year, the race had 300 runners; but was held off the last few years due to COVID.
“The Zombie Run is a fun race for participants of all ages, all while benefiting a great cause. 100% of proceeds from the event will benefit NHAC, which is a quality, educational, fun, and safe child care center serving families in the Lead and Deadwood community,” says Watson.
Runners will meet at the Lead Visitor Center, where they will then be transported to the Sugarloaf Trailhead, which is the starting point for the race. Runners will go down the Mickelson trail, by the cemetery, navigating city streets before ending at the Lead Visitor Center.
Runners registering prior to September 16th will receive special Early Bird pricing. For pricing, rules, and registration, please visit runsignup.com/Race/SD/Lead/NHACZombieRun.
For additional information or questions, please contact Greg Watson at 605-559-2007.