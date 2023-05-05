RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you're looking for a way to keep the kids entertained on a budget, the Black Hills is overflowing with free family-friendly activities.
Honing in on what to do with so many options can be overwhelming, so we've compiled a list of the most interesting must-visit places and activities for you and your children that includes everything you'll want to know before heading out the door, whether you're just visiting the area or a resident.
Storybook Island
Readers of all ages are invited to jump into scenes and interact with characters from their favorite storybooks at Storybook Island, located at 1301 Sheridan Lake Road in Rapid City.
As an outdoor experience, Storybook Island is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day each year. The grounds are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission into the island is free for all, but ticketed attractions and events can also be found. Patrons of all ages can enjoy a train ride or and a go-round on the carousel for $3 each. Throughout its season, Storybook Island also holds events including an Adult Fun Night, as well as events for trick or treat and the holiday season. Those events can be found at storybookisland.org/events.
To accomodate for its free admission, Storybook Island also holds fundraising events throughout the year and also accepts donations throughout its full season. Families can also purchase memorial bricks, benches, picnic tables and more to honor a loved one and help support the experience.
Dinosaur Park
Open since 1936, Dinosaur Park is one of the Black Hills' original tourist attractions and is located on a ridge of sandstone that encircles the Hills.
Dinosaurs have been found in great abundance in the basins of Wyoming and on the Northern Great Plains to the west and north of the Black Hills. Though most of the rocks in the Badlands are too young to have dinosaurs preserved, Late Jurassic and Early Cretaceous dinosaur footprints have been found not far from the park lands, located at 940 Skyline Drive in Rapid City.
Visitors can walk the park at any time for free to see seven life-sized concrete replicas of dinosaurs and head to the Visitors Center to find unique gifts and souvenirs. Food service is also available.
Dinosaur Park also boasts spectacular 100-mile views, with views of the South Dakota Badlands to the east. The visitor's center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in May, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in June and July, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in August, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in September.
The park is set to finish significant upgrades in May of 2023 to include more accessible pedestrian routes, bring safety features up to code and provide new and upgraded visitor amenities including site interpretation.
Bonus recommendation: If your family didn't get enough dinosaur fun during this visit, consider checking out the Museum of Geology, located at 501 E. St. Joseph St. in Rapid City. The museum is overflowing with mounted skeletons of dinosaurs, mammals, marine reptiles and fish, as well as displays of rare fossils and minerals. The Kids' Zone offers hands-on experiences as well, all with free admission.
South Dakota Air and Space Museum
If your little ones take a particular interest in air and space aviation, this a must-see. Dubbed the "Warbird Sanctuary," the museum is home to more than 30 indoor and outdoor full-scale aircrafts from World War II. Four indoor galleries and exhibits are also available for exploration.
The goal of this official U.S. Air Force Field Museum is to preserve aviation history, honor veterans, provide education opportunities for students and inspiring innovation for generations to come.
It is located right outside the front gate of Ellsworth Air Force Base on the corner of Liberty Blvd. and Ellsworth Road, and admission for all is free.
Dahl Arts Center
Visitors of all ages and interests can enjoy the rotating galleries at the Dahl Arts Center, located at 713 7th St. in downtown Rapid City. Those with children can specifically spend time in the Bruce H. and Deanna Lien Children's Interactive Gallery where they can both experience and create art in a multitude of mediums.
The arts center has served as the premier western South Dakota arts center for contemporary visual arts, arts education and performing arts since opening in October 1974. It comes with five visual art galleries, an interactive children's gallery, classrooms for artists, an event space and more.
You can find the list of permanent, current, upcoming and past exhibits on the center's website, thedahl.org/exhibits. Lists of classes can also be found on the site.
The Dahl Arts Center has no cost of admission and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and free two-hour street parking is available.
Bonus recommendation: If this excites you, consider also visiting the Suzie Cappa Art Center, located at 722 St. Joseph St. in Rapid City. The non-profit studio and gallery provides services and supports to more than 630 adults with disabilities, offering a space for them to create, exhibit and market their work. Admission is also free.