RAPID CITY, S.D. - With great weather comes great opportunity. Whether you're going out for Father's Day, a quiet time alone or a group outing; fishing trips are a wonderful way to spend your free time.
The Black Hills offer a large variety of fishing options that will allow most everyone to find a spot they love. We found five great fishing locales that you can go to this weekend. (All information taken from Game, Fish and Parks)
