PACTOLA RESERVOIR, S.D. - Boat docks were installed at Pactola Reservoir on Wednesday, May 10, in preparation for the warmer weather.
Installing the Docks
Boat docks were put in National Forest lakes and reservoirs throughout the week, including Deerfield Reservoir, Sheridan Lake, and Pactola Reservoir. Cecilia Lepa, the recreation management specialist with Black Hills National Forest, explains how they decide when to install the docks.
"Everyone wants to ask once the ice comes off when are we pushing in the docks but we have to wait for water levels. With Pactola fluctuating so much, we don't want the docks to sink and we don't want them to be underwater. So, we want to make a good judgment call so that we don't have to keep pulling them out, make sure that they're usable." Lepa adds, "We have this one on the north ramp and we'll also, after this, will be pushing in the one on the south ramp as well. We're going to check out the Deerfield Lake boat dock as well and we'll try to push another soon as possible with the ice and make sure it's in good working order as well."
Once the docks are pushed in and secured, they're ready for immediate use.
Watercraft Inspections for Zebra Mussels
The Forest Service and South Dakota Game Fish & Parks would like to remind visitors that watercrafts such as boats, kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards, must be inspected for zebra mussels before entering the water. Zebra mussels are an invasive species that have managed to find their way into local waters. South Dakota Game Fish & Parks will be operating watercraft inspection and decontamination stations at Pactola Reservoir.
"We're going to see a lot more boating activity on our lakes and just want folks to know that there will be watercraft inspection stations that are being operated by South Dakota Game Fish & Parks that are at our boat docks and they're there to help prevent [the] spread of the zebra mussels that's been detected here at Pactola at least for the last couple of years." Said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer for Black Hills National Forest.
According to Jacobson, the best method to help prevent future spread is to clean, drain, and dry your watercraft.
"And we want to make sure that they clean the boat coming in, going out, and that they drain it. So, pull the plugs out, drain the water that's in the boat, and then also to dry the boat every single time. So, clean, drain and dry every time will help prevent the spread of the zebra mussel and hopefully help prevent our lakes being infested with those."