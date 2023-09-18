The Black Hills Area is a wonderful place to be in the fall. Between the leaves changing in Spearfish Canyon, the evergreen trees standing stalwart and cooler temperatures, it is easy to get into the spirit of the season.
One essential experience for fall for many people, is visiting a pumpkin patch. Whether it is to experience the various fall-themed activities or to get a pumpkin to carve, it remains a top priority for many in the area. The Black Hills has three pumpkin patches that you can visit and are all open now.
Lil' Harvester's Pumpkin Patch
Lil' Harvester's is a pumpkin Patch that is located at 8686 S Hwy 16, just South of Rapid City. Besides the pumpkins, Lil' Harvesters features a petting zoo.
Donna and Lyle, seasoned South Dakota farmers, have always cherished family bonds and togetherness. A few years ago, their grandchildren expressed a desire to visit a pumpkin patch, even though the closest one was 60 miles from their home. Despite the distance, they embarked on the journey and had a wonderful time, especially seeing the kids' joy. On the way back, the family decided to establish their own pumpkin patch on their family farm, conveniently located just minutes from Rapid City. Thus, Lil Harvester's Pumpkin Patch was born, offering the opportunity for visitors to personally select their pumpkins and partake in a range of enjoyable Fall activities suitable for all ages. Donna and Lyle take great pleasure in welcoming school groups and families to share in the delights of their pumpkin patch.
Spearfish Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch
Annually, Spearfish Valley Produce hosts a corn maze and pumpkin patch northwest of Spearfish. Boasting a variety of activities including a hay jump, tire climb, duck race, hay slide, bee-line, barrel train, bale pets, corn box and petting zoo, there is an abundance to do in Spearfish.
Spearfish Valley Produce was established in 2003 as a roadside vegetable stand situated on two acres of land in Spearfish Valley near Spearfish, South Dakota. Founded by Nicole Krautschun, the company has since expanded to encompass more than 55 acres of agricultural operations. In 2009, Nicole married fellow farmer Bart Krautschun and welcomed her first child, Macy Grace. Today, Spearfish Valley Produce is known for supplying fresh produce to local grocery stores and markets in the area, including Family Thrift Centers, Leuders in Spearfish & Belle Fourche, Lynn’s Daktoamart in Sturgis, Beck’s Nursery, and Farmers' Markets in Rapid City and Gillette, Wyoming. Their crop portfolio comprises sweet corn, tomatoes, onions, pumpkins, and various types of peppers, providing the community with top-quality produce.
Dry Creek Farm & Ranch
Located 30 minutes east of Rapid City on Highway 44, Dry Creek Farm and Ranch offers a diverse experience for fall fun. A 10 acre cover crop maze, hay rides, pumpkin patch, corn pit, hay jump all geared towards agriculture education are just some of the attractions available to visitors.
Dry Creek Farm & Ranch is owned by Shawn & Kristy Freeland, pioneering a first-generation farming and ranching endeavor with a strong emphasis on soil health, direct market meat production, and community education. Their transformative journey commenced in the fall of 2015, as Dry Creek Farm & Ranch transitioned from traditional ranching practices to holistic management. This transition involved the abandonment of tilled farming techniques in favor of no-till methods, the adoption of managed intensive grazing practices, a shift from corn finishing to grass finishing, and a dedicated focus on enhancing soil quality through the use of cover crops. The Freelands firmly believe that regenerative agriculture systems are essential for ensuring a sustainable and nutrient-rich meat supply for the future.